A lot of media outlets are running pieces on how there have been long lines to hoard not only toilet paper but guns and ammunition as the coronavirus spreads (along with the media-driven panic over it).

Before judging people for buying guns during a crisis (we’re all for it), remember that current Democratic Party front runner and former Vice President Joe Biden tried to convince people not to buy “assault weapons” by telling them to buy shotguns instead, because if there’s an earthquake, you’re never going to be able to aim an AR-15 precisely. We guess Biden thought you could just scare off scavengers looking for toilet paper by emptying your shotgun at them.

Here’s a video from USA Today showing some belt-fed ammo in its story on gun purchases:

It's not just toilet paper: A growing number of Americans are purchasing guns and ammunition in the wake of COVID-19. https://t.co/3ueSZ80DbJ pic.twitter.com/oqWP5hkEfL — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) March 16, 2020

I love this country. https://t.co/f85eSEO1kK — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 16, 2020

Ammunition makes a lot more sense than toilet paper. — Don Minter (@DonMinter) March 16, 2020

What would be more interesting is finding out how many of those people buying guns are #Democrats. — Colorado2A (@a_colorado2) March 16, 2020

I had a liberal friend asking me about buying a shotgun because they are in a northeast city and they are worried about looting and panic. Glad they are waking up to their rights, but they wouldn't have them if the people they wanted to run the country got elected. — Chris (@chris00nj) March 16, 2020

The two shops in the screenshots – Turners in Torrance, and Martin Redding in Culver City – are deeply blue districts. Torrance is Maxine Waters/Ted Lieu. Culver City is Karen Bass – 2nd bluest district in CA. — Ron Bassilian (R) (@Ron4California) March 16, 2020

I love how they showed ammo for a belt fed machine gun in that video. — Passably Affable (@tbrusletten) March 16, 2020

But can they find AR-14s? — Bill (@BillinWV) March 16, 2020

The Los Angeles Times, the New York Times, and the Daily Mail also have features about the spike in gun and ammo sales:

Gun sales are surging in many U.S. states, especially in those hit hardest by the coronavirus. https://t.co/2lk6wXVTf0 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) March 16, 2020

Now that panic is back on the menu people in urban centers are learning just why we have a 2nd amendmenthttps://t.co/Gp30e6K76z — Tim Pool (@Timcast) March 16, 2020

New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof says the coronavirus death toll will rise thanks to all of the murders, suicides, and accidental shootings that will result from these gun purchases.

One way in which the coronavirus will lead to more deaths: It is leading to a rush to buy guns, which will lead to more murders, suicides and accidents: https://t.co/cxPcvjk6X0 — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) March 16, 2020

Numbers don’t add up pal. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 16, 2020

Sorry – incorrect sir. — James Brady (@jbrady_ct) March 17, 2020

Gun sales have soared over the past 15 years while violent crime has fallen to historic lows. So, no. https://t.co/UgmwzhHtgK — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) March 16, 2020

Facts won't penetrate their feelings. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) March 16, 2020

@NickKristof You know, the coronavirus hasn't shut search engines down… your statement isn't even remotely accurate. — Jesse McClure (@JesseMcClure3rd) March 16, 2020

Never trust a person that blames guns for suicides — Tommy (@TommyBeeswax) March 17, 2020

Kristof: frequently wrong but never uncertain! — (((murgatroyd of appomatox))) (@WhlBarrowTestes) March 17, 2020

I’ll never understand why people lie to back their arguments. If you feel the need to lie to support your argument, you have a shit argument and maybe should rethink your position. — G (@BamBamBoucher) March 17, 2020

I hope all the first time buyers get trained. Oh wait, it's the NRA that does that. — Patrick Reilly 🌐 (@PatrickReillyNY) March 17, 2020

I'm just bugged I didn't grab my chainsaw bayonet while I had the chance. — Chris Minakowski (@clmino) March 17, 2020

Chainsaw bayonets might be sold out, but check out this AR-14 with Lysol disinfectant attachment:

AR Aerosol Rifle? — Searching for a REAL America 1st Party (@michaelchiav) March 11, 2020

You know because of this picture California will put a 10 day wait on Lysol. — TaraW (@TaraW500) March 12, 2020

The Lysol attachment has been banned here in California. — FU, MSM. War. (@dan_covfefe) March 11, 2020

We need a president willing to guarantee every citizen one of those as one of the multifaceted measures to combat coronavirus and global warming — Mack (@MackWillis11) March 11, 2020

This is amazing🤣🤣🤣 — libertylineman (@libertylineman) March 12, 2020

