A lot of media outlets are running pieces on how there have been long lines to hoard not only toilet paper but guns and ammunition as the coronavirus spreads (along with the media-driven panic over it).

Before judging people for buying guns during a crisis (we’re all for it), remember that current Democratic Party front runner and former Vice President Joe Biden tried to convince people not to buy “assault weapons” by telling them to buy shotguns instead, because if there’s an earthquake, you’re never going to be able to aim an AR-15 precisely. We guess Biden thought you could just scare off scavengers looking for toilet paper by emptying your shotgun at them.

Here’s a video from USA Today showing some belt-fed ammo in its story on gun purchases:

The Los Angeles Times, the New York Times, and the Daily Mail also have features about the spike in gun and ammo sales:

New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof says the coronavirus death toll will rise thanks to all of the murders, suicides, and accidental shootings that will result from these gun purchases.

Chainsaw bayonets might be sold out, but check out this AR-14 with Lysol disinfectant attachment:

