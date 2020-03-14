The Daily Mail reports this week that Mexico is considering closing its northern border to keep Americans from brining the coronavirus into the country. Mexico has only 16 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and no deaths.

We haven’t checked on the Mexican media, so we’re not sure if they’re denouncing Mexico’s health minister as xenophobic.

As far as we know, fears of the coronavirus haven’t slowed illegal immigration into the U.S., but we could look into it.

Trending

Fake news?

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: bordercoronavirusDaily MailMexico