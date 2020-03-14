The day after 2020 Democratic front runner Joe Biden came unglued after being confronted by a Detroit autoworker about his gun control policies, he appeared on “Fox & Friends” to give his views on Biden’s fitness to be president.

Biden made a mistake picking on Jerry Wayne, because the NRA quickly scooped him up to shoot a video, and the man has charisma. He also has a rifle with Biden’s face, AR-14, and “You’re full of s**t” engraved on it, and it fires like a dream.

The union worker who Joe Biden tried to intimidate and told he didn't need an "AR-14" literally got a rifle engraved with "AR-14" and "Full of shit." This man is a gosh damn LEGEND. 🔥🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/F1GDgtXRmJ — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) March 14, 2020

That was inspiring-Joe messed with the wrong dude — ‘Murica 🇺🇸 (@MetsMurica) March 14, 2020

Powerful. — The Angry Viking (@TheAngryViking3) March 14, 2020

LOVE HIM I want a T-shirt with his face. — Wendy (@wendy4bama) March 14, 2020

He should be running for Congress — ViennaSiege ❌🇱🇷 (@ulrichrothaus) March 14, 2020

American citizens ask our politicians better questions than our reporters. — @JoMichigan (@JoMichigan1) March 14, 2020

Now, all he needs is to get President Trump to autograph it during his inauguration for his 2nd term! — Canucktrader (@Canucktrader1) March 14, 2020

I love this man. 🤣 — Bryan (@RetroWhiskey) March 14, 2020

I don't agree with his view on guns but the basis of his argument is entirely sound and needs to be discussed reasonably. Joe Biden didn't do that and this is why he's never going to be President. — Marq Edwin (@MarqEdwin27) March 14, 2020

I think this young man needs to run for public office as a Republican. He is so articulate and convincing. I would love to have a beer with him and a shot too!!! — Anthony (@TonyWasson) March 14, 2020

You might not be able to get your own AR-14 engraved with Joe Biden’s face, but Palmetto State Armory is taking preorders for its AR-14 stripped lower receiver, complete with a graphic of a dog-faced pony soldier on it:

Hey @jerrywaynear14 – we will set one aside for you. Free of charge. Get in touch. https://t.co/OivHqlZeKz #America2020 — PalmettoStateArmory (@PalmettoArmory) March 11, 2020

Related: