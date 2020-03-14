The day after 2020 Democratic front runner Joe Biden came unglued after being confronted by a Detroit autoworker about his gun control policies, he appeared on “Fox & Friends” to give his views on Biden’s fitness to be president.

Biden made a mistake picking on Jerry Wayne, because the NRA quickly scooped him up to shoot a video, and the man has charisma. He also has a rifle with Biden’s face, AR-14, and “You’re full of s**t” engraved on it, and it fires like a dream.

Trending

You might not be able to get your own AR-14 engraved with Joe Biden’s face, but Palmetto State Armory is taking preorders for its AR-14 stripped lower receiver, complete with a graphic of a dog-faced pony soldier on it:

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AR-14AutoworkerJerry WayneJoe BidenNRA