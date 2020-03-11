Yesterday, Joe Biden lost his cool (again), this time at a Detroit autoworker who asked him about his gun control agenda. Here it is again:
Detroit auto worker: "You are actively trying to diminish our Second Amendment right and take away our guns."
Joe Biden: "You're full of shit."
Biden staffer: "Alright, thank you guys–"
Biden: "No, shush! Shush!"pic.twitter.com/j1fIE5c0HN
— Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) March 10, 2020
This morning, “FOX & Friends” interviewed the man Biden said was “full of sh*t” and threatened to slap:
Biden told a blue collar worker, "I don't work for you." Like usual he got it completely backwards
"He was the VP, he wants to be president now. You're a candidate, you work for the American people
"If you can't understand that then you don't deserve having a leg in this race." pic.twitter.com/exjKOghOEY
— Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) March 11, 2020
Seems like there are quite a few things Joe Biden doesn’t understand.
This guy is terrific – hat, beard, overalls, articulating the message that public servants are just that – our public servants. https://t.co/O5dWAsvr11
— LeslieP (@less_tx) March 11, 2020
I think I’m liking this guy.
— I IQ (@Intermittent_IQ) March 11, 2020