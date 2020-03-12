Juliette, who describes herself in her Twitter bio as “loud mouth, overly confident, probably wrong,” posted a blurry photo of what she said was her client being arrested by ICE officers at a hospital, during the coronavirus outbreak no less.

Teen Vogue labor columnist (we guess that’s a thing) Kim Kelly embellished the “horrific” scene just a little bit in her response:

This just happened today, in Scranton, PA. In the midst of a lethal pandemic, ICE's jackbooted jackals are barging into HOSPITALS to arrest people. They'll undoubtedly cage him in a packed detention center, at a time when people are being warned to avoid crowded areas. Horrific. https://t.co/C71smdFmIH — Kim Kelly (@GrimKim) March 12, 2020

More than 7,000 likes as of this writing, and people are furious:

this seems almost purposeful. like they want to spread it to the detention centres and saw an opportunity to do so. — exceptional null reference (@exceptionalnull) March 12, 2020

THIS

IS

NO

DIFFERENT

TO

HITLER'S

GESTAPO EVERY

INCH

OF

MY

ANCESTRAL

DNA

IS

SCREAMING. — NorthBelle🇨🇦🇿🇦 (@NorthBelle4) March 12, 2020

Immigrants will refuse care and this will be harder to stop. ICE needs to be abolished — Daguz (@daguz80) March 12, 2020

Think about it this way: ICE just decided to send in their pure, totally not aryan, troops into a place of healing without any training to actually handle it. And all of these foot soldiers are now presumably infected themselves. It’s phyrric victory for ICE. — Jenny Flowers [So Much Pain. Help.] (@EroticaObscura) March 12, 2020

ICE really is the Gestapo — DigitalSoiBoi 🌹 (@geeklydreaming) March 12, 2020

The American Gestapo never rests. — Chris Bellomy (@iconoplasty) March 12, 2020

Man I hope they all catch whatever he had. — Poe (@guuguuforgulags) March 12, 2020

Very Israeli style of arresting people. — Trevor #BringBBCToAccount (@calvindenni) March 12, 2020

they want them to die. this is the plan. Trump #Deathcamps — Jo Blakely (@JoBlakely42) March 12, 2020

Not that it would change a single opinion above, but the hospital’s chief medical officer said that the man was in court when he had a medical issue and was escorted to the hospital by ICE officers. So ICE didn’t barge into the hospital to arrest him; they were taking him there for medical attention.

.@unkyoka from the ACLU says: "I just spoke to the chief medical officer at this hospital, and he told me that this was *not* an arrest. The man in the picture was at court when he had a medical issue and was escorted by ICE officers to the hospital." https://t.co/fiV3VHDoRQ https://t.co/XpWtgssqDo — Hamed Aleaziz (@Haleaziz) March 12, 2020

Here's an idea: if ICE has to take someone TO a hospital, how about do it in plain clothes so you don't terrify the public and spread dangerous rumours? — Lily S. Axelrod (@LilySAxelrod) March 12, 2020

Yes, the ICE officers should have swung by their homes on the way from the courtroom to change so they didn’t alarm anyone.

I'm just shocked, shocked that the *squints* Teen Vogue labor reporter got this wrong and spread hysteria on Twitter about something she didn't understand. Shocked. https://t.co/9Cu7F2ZDFa — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) March 12, 2020

You’re making up the concept of “Teen Vogue labor reporter”, right? — maor eichler (@EichlerMaor) March 12, 2020

We’d like to believe Teen Vogue was made up.

