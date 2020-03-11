It was reported Tuesday that the Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders campaigns were having a back-and-forth over the format of the CNN-moderated debate Sunday night: should they be standing at podiums, sitting at a table, or should it be held town-hall-style?

Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders at odds over format of next debate https://t.co/UpmYGjsDCA pic.twitter.com/FDV5MyYCNZ — New York Post (@nypost) March 9, 2020

Emily Jacobs reports:

Members of Sen. Sanders’ (I-Vt.) team felt frustrated after a Friday call with CNN, which is moderating the March 15 debate, over their proposed new format for the debate, which has the two candidates seated instead of standing, according to Politico. The outlet reports that Sanders’ campaign staffers felt that sitting would give Biden “too much of a break” in their first debate since becoming the final two frontrunners. “Why does Joe Biden not want to stand toe-to-toe with Sen. Sanders on the debate stage March 15 and have an opportunity to defend his record and articulate his vision for the future?” Sanders’ senior adviser Jeff Weaver told the outlet.

A spokesperson for Biden said that “the problem for the Sanders campaign is not the staging of the debate, but rather, the weakness of Senator Sanders’ record and ideas.” Sure his ideas are weak, but we know Sanders can hold his own in a one-on-one debate; we’re not so sure about Biden anymore.

Jonah Goldberg has a better idea than a table or town hall:

Sanders and Biden should hold the debate on a park bench while feeding pigeons. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) March 11, 2020

While yelling at teenagers. — Josh Rubin (@jrubin) March 11, 2020

Except Bernie doesn't believe in charity so the government would be expected to provide him with the pigeon food. — Tony Hartford (@thartf) March 11, 2020

It wouldn't work. Sanders would yell at the pigeons, expecting them to form a breadline. "You will all get bread, that's why bread-lines are good!" Biden would start absentmindedly eating the bread. — (((Jabb3r0cky))) (@jabb3r0cky) March 11, 2020

No way, it should be at a pond feeding ducks. More wholesome than pigeons. — Red Dragon Inn (@RedDragonInn13) March 11, 2020

The pigeons will be too bored to stay nearby. — Dave Stone (@DMStoneNY) March 11, 2020

Grumpy Old Men 3. — Sam D. (@stripeyspots) March 11, 2020

Or in box seats in a theater… pic.twitter.com/wV4xTnLouL — Winston Smith (@fivewincs) March 11, 2020

There is a nice spot right across from Trump Towers in Manhattan. A Starbucks nearby and some really nice restaurants. Let's do this. — [email protected] (@bill_dansky) March 11, 2020

Or while playing pinochle — Illuminati Recruitment Service (@IlluminatiServ) March 11, 2020

Or playing chess — Jonathan Malcolm (@in_ardua_tendit) March 11, 2020

At McDonalds over black coffee and French fries at 9:30 am. — Todd Stump (@toddwstump) March 11, 2020

😂 With Simon & Garfunkel’s “Old Friends” playing. — MorrisOcean1 (@morris_ocean1) March 11, 2020

I know this is a joke but I kind of think that’s a good idea — Brooks Gray (@brooksgray) March 11, 2020

I think they’d just end up talking about how hot Betty Boop was. — Mikey B (@mikeymcburk) March 11, 2020

