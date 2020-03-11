It was reported Tuesday that the Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders campaigns were having a back-and-forth over the format of the CNN-moderated debate Sunday night: should they be standing at podiums, sitting at a table, or should it be held town-hall-style?

Emily Jacobs reports:

Members of Sen. Sanders’ (I-Vt.) team felt frustrated after a Friday call with CNN, which is moderating the March 15 debate, over their proposed new format for the debate, which has the two candidates seated instead of standing, according to Politico.

The outlet reports that Sanders’ campaign staffers felt that sitting would give Biden “too much of a break” in their first debate since becoming the final two frontrunners.

“Why does Joe Biden not want to stand toe-to-toe with Sen. Sanders on the debate stage March 15 and have an opportunity to defend his record and articulate his vision for the future?” Sanders’ senior adviser Jeff Weaver told the outlet.

A spokesperson for Biden said that “the problem for the Sanders campaign is not the staging of the debate, but rather, the weakness of Senator Sanders’ record and ideas.” Sure his ideas are weak, but we know Sanders can hold his own in a one-on-one debate; we’re not so sure about Biden anymore.

Jonah Goldberg has a better idea than a table or town hall:

Trending

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bernie SandersdebateJoe BidenJonah Goldbergpark bench