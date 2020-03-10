Actually, Rep. Lee Zeldin was even more blunt than the headline suggests. A lot of people are keeping a close eye on whom Joe Biden picks to be his running mate because even he has suggested he’d only serve one term if elected, and then there’s the fear that he’d select Hillary Clinton, even though he’s pretty much promised to have a minority woman serve in that position.

Yes, there is a lot of speculation about Biden’s apparent cognitive decline, and Zeldin wants to know who would be president if Biden were actually elected.

Americans deserve to know…if Joe Biden was elected President, then who would be the President? It would be good for one of the handlers on his team to disclose who would actually be in charge. — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) March 10, 2020

Finally. Somebody in upper government publicly asking the glaring question. — Uncle Willie (@UncleWillie631) March 10, 2020

I was just wondering last night who are Biden supporters actually voting for to represent them? — Another Deplorable (@_TriggeredUhOh) March 10, 2020

Tell it straight! Let's not pretend otherwise… — Sandy Smith (@Qld_Lady) March 10, 2020

Exactly, because it's March 2020 and the man can barely stand up let alone make coherent sentences. I mean he's asking for a sit down debate with another geriatric that has had a heart attack recently. No way he'll have the stamina to be POTUS. — Pierre Delicioso (@fat_one_I_am) March 10, 2020

Been asking the same🤔 — Nancy Newman (@newnancy123) March 10, 2020

Not Joe. Jill will be the puppet master, de facto President. — Jack Gertz (@GertzJack1) March 10, 2020

Jill Biden — Георгий (@JorgeEc99964325) March 10, 2020

See who he picks for veep and presto! — Aviva (@avivalev) March 10, 2020

The VP very quickly. — PanicProtocol (@H47Steven) March 10, 2020

Dog faced pony soldier. His VP. — Arthur Puccini (@DesertMonkey4) March 10, 2020

That is the question of the century. — Kathy (@revkme) March 10, 2020

same group who ran the obama admin — Gone In The Wind (@mytimeisuphere) March 10, 2020

Valerie Jarrett again? — WhenOthers (@VALUE_ERROR) March 10, 2020

Hmmmmmm ….. who is the running mate? Is a brokered democrat convention in the cards? Questions. The answer to these will tell you all you need to know. — Come on, man 🇺🇸 (@ComeOnMan777) March 10, 2020

It's obvious is it not? Hillary lol — David Giglio (@GIGS047) March 10, 2020

Hillary — Rani ~~ ~ Last of the Red Hot Boomers 🧨 (@MilitaryRosary) March 10, 2020

pic.twitter.com/CDavjaiXja — Lying Dog Faced Pony Soldier ن (@BarrysStrawman) March 10, 2020

Hillary Clinton, if Biden chooses her to be his Vice President—an easy win for the witch! 😡 — Sharon Howard (@SharonDanice) March 10, 2020

Why, VP @HillaryClinton, of course. — James B Wood (@JazBInKC) March 10, 2020

You know he's going to pick Hillary. Or Michelle Obama — DNC wasn't hacked! (@women_4Trump) March 10, 2020

Biden seems like the perfect candidate for the deep state. They would run the country with him as their teleprompter mouthpiece. — Jeff Douglas 🇺🇸 (@ubermk3) March 10, 2020

The DNC who lies, cheats, and steals. — Manny (@MannyLouQ) March 10, 2020

You know good and well it would be Schumer and Pelosi — GWIsback! (@GW_IsBack) March 10, 2020

His boy Beto — Fairfield Bain (@ftbain) March 10, 2020

John Brennan. Again. — Eleanor Rigby (@truthisstrange) March 10, 2020

He would tell them to “shush!” — Lynn Kelly (@LynnLeighKelly) March 10, 2020

It will not be long before some of the lefty pundits start saying something like: Well he won't be making the decisions. He'll have good people around him to make the decisions. Seriously. — Wash Your Hands AND Live Your Life (@emilykholcomb) March 10, 2020

Make this a public question until they’re forced to answer. — Bobby H 🤘🏿🇺🇸🤙🏽🇮🇱✌🏻🇺🇸🤝 (@hcuraBH) March 10, 2020

Let’s see how Biden does in the debate against Bernie Sanders at least; maybe the old Joe Biden will make a reappearance and surprise us all.

Related: