Actually, Rep. Lee Zeldin was even more blunt than the headline suggests. A lot of people are keeping a close eye on whom Joe Biden picks to be his running mate because even he has suggested he’d only serve one term if elected, and then there’s the fear that he’d select Hillary Clinton, even though he’s pretty much promised to have a minority woman serve in that position.
Yes, there is a lot of speculation about Biden’s apparent cognitive decline, and Zeldin wants to know who would be president if Biden were actually elected.
Americans deserve to know…if Joe Biden was elected President, then who would be the President? It would be good for one of the handlers on his team to disclose who would actually be in charge.
— Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) March 10, 2020
Finally. Somebody in upper government publicly asking the glaring question.
— Uncle Willie (@UncleWillie631) March 10, 2020
I was just wondering last night who are Biden supporters actually voting for to represent them?
— Another Deplorable (@_TriggeredUhOh) March 10, 2020
Tell it straight! Let's not pretend otherwise…
— Sandy Smith (@Qld_Lady) March 10, 2020
Exactly, because it's March 2020 and the man can barely stand up let alone make coherent sentences. I mean he's asking for a sit down debate with another geriatric that has had a heart attack recently. No way he'll have the stamina to be POTUS.
— Pierre Delicioso (@fat_one_I_am) March 10, 2020
Been asking the same🤔
— Nancy Newman (@newnancy123) March 10, 2020
Not Joe.
Jill will be the puppet master, de facto President.
— Jack Gertz (@GertzJack1) March 10, 2020
Jill Biden
— Георгий (@JorgeEc99964325) March 10, 2020
See who he picks for veep and presto!
— Aviva (@avivalev) March 10, 2020
The VP very quickly.
— PanicProtocol (@H47Steven) March 10, 2020
Dog faced pony soldier. His VP.
— Arthur Puccini (@DesertMonkey4) March 10, 2020
That is the question of the century.
— Kathy (@revkme) March 10, 2020
same group who ran the obama admin
— Gone In The Wind (@mytimeisuphere) March 10, 2020
Valerie Jarrett again?
— WhenOthers (@VALUE_ERROR) March 10, 2020
Hmmmmmm ….. who is the running mate? Is a brokered democrat convention in the cards? Questions. The answer to these will tell you all you need to know.
— Come on, man 🇺🇸 (@ComeOnMan777) March 10, 2020
It's obvious is it not? Hillary lol
— David Giglio (@GIGS047) March 10, 2020
Hillary
— Rani ~~ ~ Last of the Red Hot Boomers 🧨 (@MilitaryRosary) March 10, 2020
— Lying Dog Faced Pony Soldier ن (@BarrysStrawman) March 10, 2020
Hillary Clinton, if Biden chooses her to be his Vice President—an easy win for the witch! 😡
— Sharon Howard (@SharonDanice) March 10, 2020
— Frank Poncherello (@_StableGenius45) March 10, 2020
— 🇺🇸 Kimberly 🇺🇸🙏🏁🍀 (@ImissEarnhardt) March 10, 2020
— Mattphilbin (@Mattphilbin) March 10, 2020
Why, VP @HillaryClinton, of course.
— James B Wood (@JazBInKC) March 10, 2020
You know he's going to pick Hillary. Or Michelle Obama
— DNC wasn't hacked! (@women_4Trump) March 10, 2020
Biden seems like the perfect candidate for the deep state. They would run the country with him as their teleprompter mouthpiece.
— Jeff Douglas 🇺🇸 (@ubermk3) March 10, 2020
The DNC who lies, cheats, and steals.
— Manny (@MannyLouQ) March 10, 2020
You know good and well it would be Schumer and Pelosi
— GWIsback! (@GW_IsBack) March 10, 2020
His boy Beto
— Fairfield Bain (@ftbain) March 10, 2020
John Brennan. Again.
— Eleanor Rigby (@truthisstrange) March 10, 2020
He would tell them to “shush!”
— Lynn Kelly (@LynnLeighKelly) March 10, 2020
It will not be long before some of the lefty pundits start saying something like: Well he won't be making the decisions. He'll have good people around him to make the decisions. Seriously.
— Wash Your Hands AND Live Your Life (@emilykholcomb) March 10, 2020
Make this a public question until they’re forced to answer.
— Bobby H 🤘🏿🇺🇸🤙🏽🇮🇱✌🏻🇺🇸🤝 (@hcuraBH) March 10, 2020
Let’s see how Biden does in the debate against Bernie Sanders at least; maybe the old Joe Biden will make a reappearance and surprise us all.
Related:
Joe Lockhart wants to know ‘who’s pushing the BS story of Biden’s ‘cognitive decline’ https://t.co/Hbp9jHjEkj
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 7, 2020