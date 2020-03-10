There’s a big split today: Half of the country watched a video where candidate Joe Biden stood up to an autoworker in Detroit who was distorting Biden’s policy on guns and gun control, and the other half saw an elderly man in cognitive decline lose it with a potential voter who asked an honest question that Biden didn’t want to get into.

Put Neera Tanden, president of the Center for American Progress, in that first group. What she saw in that video of Biden telling a potential voter that he’s full of s**t is a man ready to take on Donald Trump on the debate stage.

I know a lot of folks, especially on the left, aren't going to wanna hear this, but a lot of voters will be more drawn to Biden because of this video. To us, it may look clumsy and combative. To them, it looks strong and assertive. Mark my words. https://t.co/OhgT37Alvs — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) March 10, 2020

Most people look at this video and think he’s ready to take on Trump. — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) March 10, 2020

“Most people.” We’re not voting for Biden, and as long as he wants to get combative with citizens and poke them in the chest and tell them to vote for the other guy, we’re all for it.

Yep! Exactly that. Doesn't matter that he got "AR-15" wrong or whatever the hell else he said. Even his flubs can come across as vaguely charming. So many folks spent all that time reading about reporters in midwest diners, and they still don't get it. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) March 10, 2020

“Even his flubs can come across as vaguely charming.” That’s some serious wishcasting there. Remember how charming it was when he forgot the Declaration of Independence — you know the thing. Or all the times he’s forgotten what state he’s in? Charming. His false memories of getting arrested on the streets of Soweto? Charming.

Lmaooo the delusions are cranked up to 11 now — Covid-19 Billionaire Genius J o s h 愛 🏴 (@olejoshieb) March 10, 2020

That’s the exact opposite of what I think when I see this clip, but okay — kenzie anderson (@kenzietoday) March 10, 2020

Not even close to what most people think. — Hailey Lauren (@LaurenHailey201) March 10, 2020

How? By screaming about an AR-14 and putting his finger in his face? — Scottish Girth (@ScottishGirth) March 10, 2020

really? b/c i look at it and think, damn what a ghoul — XIX🕯️ (@xo_plasm) March 10, 2020

Most people look at that video and see an old man losing cognitive control that should step down and retire. — Paul A Marketos (@PaulAMarketos) March 10, 2020

Joe knows he’s being scrutinized as the front runner and because his mental fitness has been questioned due to several troubling appearances . The last thing a man in control of his faculties and determined to prove it would do is lash out and lose his composure like this . — Paul Knox #MedicareForAll (@popsknox) March 10, 2020

you've finally gone off the deep end — benn 🏳️‍🌈🌄 (@bendashper) March 10, 2020

Jesus Christ Neera…. log off — cameron🌹 (@yhfncmkdken) March 10, 2020

I look at this video and realize the democratic party doesn't care about voters any more than the republican party does and that's why I'm part of the #DemExit. — Leftist Literary Mama 🌹 📚 (@AnitaNotherBook) March 10, 2020

Does no one care that Biden shushed” a woman (no adult, man or woman should be told to “shush”) & no one bats an eye, if Bernie did that it would be a completely different story. — Donnie Harpell🌺 (@Dongocalrissian) March 10, 2020

Most people look at this video and wish the guy decked him — v i n c e y (@yungvincey) March 10, 2020

I think hes unhinged and regulary gets mad when questioned . Its one thing when its vs the NRA, he does this when climate and immigration activists confront him to. He is a weak man who cant handle criticism. — Dylan MacKinnon (@DylanFMackinnon) March 11, 2020

Its because it reminds you of your abusive management style — Bobby Mack (@BobbayMack) March 10, 2020

this is absolutely unhinged on your part and on Biden's — i bless the rains down in castamere (@Chinchillazllla) March 10, 2020

So being mean is good now. — Craig Hennig🅰️n (@craig_hennigan) March 10, 2020

Right? I thought they didn't like loud, angry old men who yell and shake their fingers in people's faces 🙄 — I call the big one Bitey (@blameitonamoose) March 10, 2020

Being shushed and having an old white man stick his finger in your face is the kind of thing we thought feminists opposed.

This is absolutely wishful thinking. Biden has completely stumbled through this entire primary, but he’s the only guy left for centrists, so now you’re trying to convince yourselves he’s been the hero right there all along. — Drew Shackelford (@drewshack) March 10, 2020

How many "most people" do you see on a daily basis? I mean besides your housekeeping staff. — The Bad Tweet Factory, Inc. (@DavdRangel) March 10, 2020

Oh yeah, most people see him jabbing his finger in the face of a small, young blue collar worker and think “that’s what he’s gonna do to Trump.” Trump’s gonna look down at Biden, laugh, and say something like “Sleepy Joe looks mad, I guess Hunter made another stripper pregnant” — Buford Montessori (@PersonRespector) March 10, 2020

Awesome take Dr Spin! What Americans want is a president who can't keep his cool and likes to yell at voters. Vote for him or the other Biden. — Jonathan M (@bjorn4591) March 10, 2020

Ah yes, we will fight toxic masculinity with toxic masculinity, and nothing will change for anyone. Thanks — Large Small Boulder (@fxzkz) March 10, 2020

As someone else has said, "Angry White Man" is in now since he's talking about assaulting a voter? — Pocket Change for Bernie (@ChrisHicks90) March 10, 2020

Bernie is angry and toxic because he yells about billionaires, but Biden is strong and cool for threatening to slap a future constituent. Got it. Very insightful. — HTTP Lovecraft (@HTTP_Lovecraft) March 10, 2020

Gotta love an establishment that protects rich people and corporate interests but not individual union workers — Lavaboy (@tedthedead) March 10, 2020

I'll give you this: Threatening physical assault on union labor is pretty on-brand for the democratic party — Eliot (@EliotETC) March 10, 2020

We told ya Beto is baggage. — Tarig Alkhazin (@Tee_Alkhazin) March 10, 2020

If Biden was truly ready, there would be no discussion of if he was or was not ready. He's clearly struggling to maintain lucidity. — Flea Bailey, Esq. (@FleaBaileyEsq) March 10, 2020

twitter emojis: BAD Joe threatening to slap a voter: GOOD — SEAn (@froelichsean) March 10, 2020

how high are you, lady? — Whitney Webb (@_whitneywebb) March 10, 2020

Anyone who thinks this makes Biden looks tough, or that this is good optics, has never set foot in the Rust Belt and actually interacted with laborers who traditionally voted democratic. You want to lose the whole Upper Midwest again? This is a great strategy. — Mr. Slim T⃫h⃫i⃫c⃫k⃫ Husky (@docadam) March 10, 2020

“Biden yelling like an unhinged person is ACTUALLY good” — NΛTHΛN (@NateBlanchett) March 10, 2020

He ain't well, Neera…lol — JabbarRight (@JabbarRight) March 11, 2020

lol — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) March 10, 2020

