Politico reports Tuesday that the Space Force has made its first two hires, and they’re both women. “The push to be more welcoming to women is one part of the Space Force’s larger effort to build a service that’s more reflective of a 21st-century workplace, including keeping gendered terms out of the service’s culture and offering more flexible policies to enter and exit the service over the course of a career,” Politico reports.

The first hires of the Space Force will be working on the ground (as will most members — they’re not flying around in X-Wings blasting TIE fighters) and will still have access to Twitter where, sadly, they’ll be faced with tweets like this one from Jesse Kelly that we’re posting to shame him for being sexist, not because it gave us a chuckle.

These are all horrible and please don’t encourage anyone by retweeting them.

