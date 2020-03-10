By now you’ve heard a lot about Joe Biden coming unglued when confronted — as he tends to do — by a Detroit autoworker who was concerned about Biden’s commitment to the Second Amendment. “You’re full of s**t,” was Biden’s considered response, and he then went on a rant about AR-14s.

Biden campaign spokesman Bill Russo joins Biden supporters and most of the mainstream media (same thing) in praising Biden’s angry confrontation, which is just proof that Biden’s campaign will abide 0 percent malarkey.

We’re seeing what looks like an angry old man who can’t tolerate a potential voter not agreeing with him on policy, which we’ve seen a lot of. We think this spin is a bunch of malarkey.

