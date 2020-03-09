Reuters reports that on Sunday, International Women’s Day, a group of feminist protesters faced off against a group of men protesting abortion in front of the National Palace. According to Reuters, the women “ripped down banners describing abortion as femicide and set them on fire” while elsewhere in the city center, “women in black masks and armed with hammers smashed the windshield of a car, overturned a van and burnt doors of buildings.”

They also managed to burn themselves; authorities said the protests left 65 people with injuries, including burns. That’s not surprising, considering how the protesters managed to botch a Molotov cocktail attack.

Reuters reports:

At the doors to the National Palace where the president lives, activists tossed Molotov cocktails over a contingent of policewomen in riot gear who were among nearly 3,000 female officers deployed during the march.

One of the homemade bombs burst amid a cluster of protesters, setting the pants of a female photographer from newspaper El Universal on fire. The newspaper said she was hospitalized with second-degree burns.

Along the palace walls, graffitied slogans rebuked the government, including, “the president doesn’t care about us” and “misogynist AMLO,” referring to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Activists also used hammers to tear down a metal barrier surrounding the Bank of Mexico, and lit a bonfire whose flames and smoke could be seen blocks away from the public square.

That’s one way to celebrate International Women’s Day.

