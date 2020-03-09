Reuters reports that on Sunday, International Women’s Day, a group of feminist protesters faced off against a group of men protesting abortion in front of the National Palace. According to Reuters, the women “ripped down banners describing abortion as femicide and set them on fire” while elsewhere in the city center, “women in black masks and armed with hammers smashed the windshield of a car, overturned a van and burnt doors of buildings.”

They also managed to burn themselves; authorities said the protests left 65 people with injuries, including burns. That’s not surprising, considering how the protesters managed to botch a Molotov cocktail attack.

Mexican pro abortion Feminists try to learn how to throw a bomb… without much success pic.twitter.com/PaEYqCBPvH — Alejandro Bermudez (@albermudezr) March 9, 2020

Self destruction mode on. — Sk Adm (@pitoradmsk) March 9, 2020

she should have had a man throw it for her — Nuke Aids SARS Bird flu Net Neutrality survivor (@BlutsMcgee) March 9, 2020

Threw it like a girl tbh. — Sherman4life (@Sherman4life8) March 9, 2020

You should see her try to parallel park. @JesseKellyDC — DefNotCatVader (@VaderDef) March 9, 2020

Forgot to stop, drop, and roll. — Adam Lindell (@adamblindell) March 9, 2020

Their bodies, their choice… — TheOldSargeSays (@theoldsargesays) March 9, 2020

Reuters reports:

At the doors to the National Palace where the president lives, activists tossed Molotov cocktails over a contingent of policewomen in riot gear who were among nearly 3,000 female officers deployed during the march. One of the homemade bombs burst amid a cluster of protesters, setting the pants of a female photographer from newspaper El Universal on fire. The newspaper said she was hospitalized with second-degree burns. Along the palace walls, graffitied slogans rebuked the government, including, “the president doesn’t care about us” and “misogynist AMLO,” referring to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Activists also used hammers to tear down a metal barrier surrounding the Bank of Mexico, and lit a bonfire whose flames and smoke could be seen blocks away from the public square.

That’s one way to celebrate International Women’s Day.

At least they survived the procedure……. — doug_56 (@gitch56) March 9, 2020

Underrated comment — Indigo01 (@Indigo190) March 9, 2020

Related: