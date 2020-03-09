The Daily Caller is reporting that former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg will not just be appearing on but will co-host “Jimmy Kimmel Live” this coming Thursday, and will also be doing a monologue. We would have expected Buttigieg to already have a paying gig as a CNN or MSNBC contributor, but this is a start.
The announcement came during Monday’s episode of the “Today” show.
“On Thursday I’m gonna be guest hosting ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live,’” Buttigieg said. “So we’re really excited for that — lining up a great slate of guests. Sir Patrick Stewart’s coming on — we’re very excited about that.”
Buttigieg confirmed he would be doing a monologue for the show as well.
Will this be the woke Jimmy Kimmel who wears his child in a baby carrier while talking about universal health care, or will he and Buttigieg be reviving old bits from “The Man Show”?
Guys Jumping on Trampolines https://t.co/kOXdP9geSV
— It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) March 9, 2020
Is there a precedent for this? Presidential candidates have been guesting on late-night talk shows ever since Bill played his sax on Arsenio, but have any of them ever hosted one?
— It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) March 9, 2020
There goes the show! 🥱🥱😱😱💩💩
— Pamela Joan (@pamela__70) March 9, 2020
We've gone from Sinatra filling in for Carson, to Buttigieg filling in for Kimmel.
My, how the times have changed for the worst.
— Acquitted Covfefe (@zoochum) March 9, 2020
Of course he is…it’s his audition for MSNBC and CNN.
— Tom Sullivan (@TomSull85641717) March 9, 2020
Two liberal children switching roles for the day… like playing doctor in kindergarten…
— Sinking in Blue… (@rickremitz) March 9, 2020
The amount of testosterone at the desk on stage will remain constant.
— Smegal Schiff (@Smegal_Schiff) March 9, 2020
Its all "DNCTV " anyway, I have not watched in years.
— Deplorable Ken Hill (@Kenneth40708724) March 9, 2020
Doesn’t he have a city to run in the ground?
— David Zink (@dzink_OK) March 9, 2020
Guess all the sidewalks got fixed in South Bend.
— Slade Mashine (@MashineSlade) March 9, 2020
Jimmy's doing PowerPoints now?
— Funky Code Medina ✝️ (@spazafraz) March 9, 2020
All the more reason not to watch it
— Daniel Collins (@danielc4liberty) March 9, 2020
Hard pass.
— KayDee 🌸 (@ally_gardener) March 9, 2020
I am sure he will be just as insufferable as he was on the campaign trail.
— Myredheadedrant (@myredheadedrant) March 9, 2020
Pete “Robot Personality” Buttigeig hosting Jimmy Kimmel? Will still be funnier than Trevor Noah
— Gio DeBatta (@GDebatta) March 9, 2020
They all go Hollywood. Some on late night, some on MSM. All the same caliber.
— Luce Wood Text TRUMP to 88022 (@wood_luce) March 9, 2020
I don't know who is less funny, Kimmel or Buttigieg. Tough call.
— Dennybeau121 (@dennybeau121) March 9, 2020
Only makes sense. Pete's candidacy was a complete joke.
— Jack Magan (@JackMagan2) March 9, 2020
Let him have his moment because he is NOT gonna be President!
— Mz. Alice (@alleysnell) March 9, 2020
Parlaying his 15 minutes.
— al devillier (@devillier_al) March 9, 2020
Gotta try and stay relevant for 4 more years
— Jonr (@Jonr06) March 9, 2020
That’ll be a yawn fest.
— Invisibletotheeye (@keepmyfooting) March 9, 2020
Great news for insomniacs.
— Anti-Capitalist Traditionalist (@Dunbrachen) March 9, 2020
— 🐝Comrade Hornet🐝 (@HornetStings) March 9, 2020
That should keep the ratings pumping.
— sharktooth#[email protected] (@sharkto31697823) March 9, 2020
