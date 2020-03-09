Somebody at the Daily Mail’s social media desk is hoping for a lot of those sweet clicks Monday night after tweeting that President Trump REFUSED to say if he’d been tested for the coronavirus and then stormed out of the briefing. From the video we’ve seen, the question was shouted after he’d left the room to turn the briefing over to Vice President Pence, also known as “storming out.”

Trump REFUSES to say if he has been tested for coronavirus and storms out of White House briefing on crisis https://t.co/lc9gFuT8Zl pic.twitter.com/gJvjoID72I — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) March 9, 2020

This just in: Daily Mail US goes on tirade of TDS Magnitude Level 9 threatening total implosion!!!! — Byte Of Info (@byte_of) March 9, 2020

Science calm and confident. Media frenzied and political. — Coach (@seegoodinall11) March 9, 2020

The Fake and Corrupt News is a disinformation operation. I just watched this live. This description is a TOTAL LIE.

Fake News is the enemy of the American people. — viking – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@helen_aavik) March 9, 2020

It’s normal to walk slowly and acknowledge and thank people as you are “storming out.”😭 — Anne (@AnneP_NC) March 9, 2020

Yes. It's just ridiculous. And this is why no one with a functioning brain trust the media. — TRB 🇳🇴🇺🇸 (@TRB_1990) March 9, 2020

Just another sad example of why Americans can no longer trust much of the media. They are not interested in the truth or integrity. They are interested in pushing an ideology that divides and will eventually destroy our republic. — jcope (@jtcope4) March 9, 2020

Worse than a pack of hyenas — rain or shine (@mayhaps_so) March 9, 2020

Aren’t they worried being crammed into a confined space like the briefing room? Should they demand that briefings be live-streamed for reporters? What if one of them caught the coronavirus while covering CPAC?

Liars. Pence was asked. — Lisa (@Lisacpc1) March 9, 2020

They were yelling it as he left the room and he did not answer. But did not "refuse" or "storm" out. So if we're going to be real about what happened, let's be 100% real — Paige paxton (@Paigepaxton1) March 9, 2020

Reporters did ask Pence if the president had been tested, to which he answered he didn’t know. Pence said he himself had not.

It's a systemic media psy op against President Trump — Mick Fury (@JerusalemFury) March 9, 2020

Shall we add @DailyMail to the fake news category? — NY Native (@smithgap) March 9, 2020

We’d hate to because they’ve done good work, but this tweet is definitely fake news.

The left shill media are a disaster. — Doug Jones (@DoUgJoNeZ1) March 9, 2020

Don’t let the truth get in the way of a good story. — Andrew Birchall (@slambama) March 9, 2020

Apparently so called news outlets can just make up anything they want and pretend it's news just to push the left's narrative. #givemeabreak — Marie (@Marie16376949) March 9, 2020

He did not storm out. He did not take any questions. There! Those are factual statements. — AliasGrace (@AliasGrace6) March 9, 2020

I always say thank you, walk slowly and acknowledge people when I’m in a apoplectic rage. — Timothy Dornan (@DornanTimothy) March 10, 2020

That was a leisurely storm — adziebart (@adziebart1) March 10, 2020

“Storms” out of the briefing 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 — Mike G 🇺🇸 (@TheRealMikeGi) March 9, 2020

Trump REFUSES to say — Steven Raposeiro (@stvrap79) March 9, 2020

Does he have a cough with a 103 degree fever? If not why be tested? — Gary Smith (@garynada) March 9, 2020

He should have said yes, he’s got the virus. The little girl screams would be heard at the capital rotunda. — Noreen Ann (@NoreenOBrien63) March 9, 2020

He is the ultimate troll … that would have been awesome. Make everyone in the media self-quarantine for 14 days. It’s not like they couldn’t still make stuff up from home.

