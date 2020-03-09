First things first: It’s a hell of a stutter that causes you to claim you were arrested trying to visit Nelson Mandela when instead you were directed through a different door than your traveling companions.
But the word is out that 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden’s many verbal slip-ups and derailed trains of thought, like messing up the Declaration of Independence (you know the thing), is the result of him trying to suppress a childhood stutter — which was never evident at any time during his hundred years in the Senate.
Daily Caller editor Peter Hasson has written an op-ed about his own struggles with stuttering and has concluded that it in no way applies to Biden’s current condition.