First things first: It’s a hell of a stutter that causes you to claim you were arrested trying to visit Nelson Mandela when instead you were directed through a different door than your traveling companions.

But the word is out that 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden’s many verbal slip-ups and derailed trains of thought, like messing up the Declaration of Independence (you know the thing), is the result of him trying to suppress a childhood stutter — which was never evident at any time during his hundred years in the Senate.

Daily Caller editor Peter Hasson has written an op-ed about his own struggles with stuttering and has concluded that it in no way applies to Biden’s current condition.

ICYMI: I wrote an op-ed about stuttering, both my own and Joe Biden's, and why it's not a blanket excuse to shut down questions about his mental fitness https://t.co/gPCSO8kgFj — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) March 10, 2020

Are you under the impression that his stutter is why people are questioning his mental fitnes? HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA — Snarky McMAGA (@SolarisLover) March 10, 2020

Just ask Raw Story’s Matthew Chapman:

Joe Biden's opponents on the left and right are spreading a disgusting and baseless smear that he is in "cognitive decline," based on verbal slip-ups he makes when trying to suppress his childhood stutter. It's ageist and ableist AF. Stop doing it. https://t.co/QMQ28VIKEN — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) March 6, 2020

Hasson writes:

Stuttering has nothing to do with Biden pledging to appoint the first African-American woman to the United States Senate. (The Senate has already had black women, and presidents don’t appoint senators anyway.) Stuttering has nothing to do with Biden making bizarre references to record players, it has nothing to do with Biden forgetting in which state he’s campaigning, and it has nothing to do with him confusing people and events from decades apart. It simply doesn’t. What’s really behind Biden’s mental misfires is up for debate but the vast majority of the time, it ain’t a childhood stutter, and anybody saying otherwise is either dishonest or uninformed.

It’s funny that Hasson says “up for debate,” because according to Politico, the Bernie Sanders camp is bristling at a suggestion that the debates be sit-down affairs, which they think gives an advantage to Biden.

The un-democratic Democratic National Committee not only changes the rules to exclude @TulsiGabbard from the next debate, it apparently changed the format to accommodate Joe Biden’s mental frailty https://t.co/xLpmbFc8mv — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) March 10, 2020

This should be interesting, seeing as we’re not even talking about debating President Trump at this point.

"Childhood" stutter. People are trying their best to get sympathy for Joe. — TheRisingKnight (@TheRisingKn1ght) March 9, 2020

Stuttering is very clearly not his issue — bucs2829 (@bucs2829) March 10, 2020

Little more than a stutter….. — DLyn123🇺🇸 (@Lyn123D) March 10, 2020

So forgetting where you are is a stutter? — Par2ival's World (@Par2ivals_World) March 9, 2020

Of course it’s an excuse. And a bad one. Just compare his debates now to debates in 2008. Or anytime he talked in the past, a few years ago. It’s dementia — 🌹✨𝐸𝓁𝓁𝑒 ✨🌹 (@EllePole22) March 10, 2020

He never stuttered his entire political career until now. He’s old!!! He’s not a stutterer. — mgakers (@mgakers) March 9, 2020

Funny it never came up the other 2 times he ran for president, nor when he was in the Senate. It only came up when he became the almost guaranteed nominee. https://t.co/PaEl5cY6Bh — Taz Devil (@taazzzzva) March 10, 2020

Listen to his debates early on. He was much stronger & sharper. The rigors of the road are getting to him and it’s only the beginning. He is weak, dazed and confused, at best. — rseib1776 (@rseib1776) March 10, 2020

Its not just the stuttering. Today he said they needed to win back the House. Since when did they need to win the house back? he caught himself but he had to think hard. — Rachel Harville (@labelladonna123) March 10, 2020

As an RN, specializing in Neuro and geriatrics, I believe Joe would show moderate deficits on a neuropsychological evaluation. He has shown further decline since the beginning of his candidacy. It is sad and should be discussed. — Puppy Love (@PuppyLo13622926) March 10, 2020

But we’re not allowed to discuss it, because Trump has to go regardless of whom the Democrats eventually settle for.

If you are a speech language pathologist and you are not trying to dispel this fallacy that Joe Biden‘s communication deficits are caused by stuttering alone, then you are complicit in perpetuating this complete distorted view of what an actual fluency (stuttering) disorder is. — T Mills (@agentrevolt) March 10, 2020

That’s a good point: It’s really not helping people who stutter to suggest it could be confused with cognitive decline.

Joe Biden is the perfect example of a political system that is out of control. The quest for power and money outweighs the need to protect the elderly at a time of need. Obviously his speeches tell the tale of his ever increasing fragile mind. Just retire Joe — G M (@GM78924594) March 10, 2020

We’re really interested in seeing how this debate over the debates plays out. Biden’s having trouble doing seven-minute rally speeches without a gaffe, so having him go up against Bernie (or even Trump) without a gaggle of competitors fighting to get a word in is going to be illuminating.

