Here’s a bit of news that flew under the radar this weekend. The Alabama Senate passed 22-3 a bill that would criminalize sex-change surgeries and the use of puberty blockers and opposite-sex hormones to youth under the age of 19.

The bill is called the Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act.

With a vote of 22-3, the Alabama Senate passed a bill criminalizing the act of sex-related surgeries, prescribing opposite sex hormones, and drugs used to arrest puberty to gender-confused youth under the age of 19. https://t.co/ecKoIHyQyU — Rep. Fred Deutsch (@FredDeutsch) March 7, 2020

The state’s already in trouble with liberals because Alabama’s governor signed the state’s pro-life Human Rights Protection Act.

The Christian Post reports:

Sen. Shay Shelnutt, R-Trussville, was the sponsor of the legislation and he stressed that the practices should not be performed on children because of their inability to give consent. “I just don’t think and others don’t think that kids should be given experimental drugs or surgeries that could have irreversible consequences for the rest of their life,” Shelnutt said. “Kids are not fully developed until later in life. I think we can all agree that kids aren’t capable of making certain decisions until certain ages. And so, we want to just stop these procedures from happening in Alabama.”

The ACLU of Alabama had come out with a video opposing the bill, saying it would “deny medical care to transgender youth.”

BREAKING: Senate Bill 219, which would ban gender-affirming medical and mental health care for trans youth, is on the Senate floor and can be voted on today. The passage of this bill WILL harm minors. Let the Alabama Senate know you oppose SB 219 here: https://t.co/AIvN679bWz pic.twitter.com/spMNvFdfTs — ACLU of Alabama (@ACLUAlabama) March 5, 2020

This causes both long term and short term harm to trans human beings. You have legalized the torture of children and teens. This will cause children and teens to commit suicide. — MichelleS_68 (@MichelleS_68) March 7, 2020

Technically, they haven’t “legalized the torture of children and teens” yet — the governor has yet to sign the legislation.

That is great news! — Miss S (@ItsMssS) March 7, 2020

Great news. So glad that Alabama lawmakers have their heads on straight! — Momster 🏁 (@CriticalMommXX) March 7, 2020

No doubt there will be some TQ+ news articles citing Alabama as a hate state. Not so. This is an achievement in child protection. Well done. — Topolo (@Topolo16) March 7, 2020

YAY!!!!! This way a child gets to be a child! So much can change, or be cemented, in those important puberty years. ♥️ — Daisy Chain #quietwomenstand (@DaisyCh64980397) March 8, 2020

Doctors who prescribe these pills to minors are knowingly violating their oath to do no harm. Thanks for leading the nation on this — MASA-SF (@drewbcampbell79) March 8, 2020

Goodness! Impressive! — Milly Ladigan (@MandiganA) March 7, 2020

That’s great news! Protect the children. — H🎮CKEYSPAZ62🇺🇸 (@hockeyspaz62) March 8, 2020

Alabama sort of leads the country in passing legislation that makes Hollywood freak out, so let’s see where this goes and how long it will take Alyssa Milano to catch on and call for another state boycott.

