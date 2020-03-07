Sorry for being ableist and ageist Bernie Bros and Russians, but come on, man! We’d love to see a rigorous debate between President Trump and Joe Biden, who promises he will beat Trump like a drum, but there are gaffes and then there are gaffes.

Oh, and he also said that he’s a lifelong Obidenbama Democrat.

"I'm an Obiden-Bama Democrat!"

– @JoeBiden From his *seven minute* speech today. Amid widespread concerns about his mental fitness, Biden can't go seven minutes without putting his foot in his mouth. He's in no condition to beat Trump.pic.twitter.com/Vd8rJhuzeG — Samuel D. Finkelstein II (@CANCEL_SAM) March 7, 2020

We almost hate to say it because she’s so horrible, but … the Democrats passed up Elizabeth Warren for this?

It's true. We can only reelect Donald Trump. — Electro Delecto ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@ElectricMonk69) March 7, 2020

Guys. This is sad. They cannot put him on the ballot. — StLouisFan (@louis_the1) March 7, 2020

Any minute now they will enter Hillary as his running mate… — Cheryl 🇺🇸 (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@cheryleliz) March 7, 2020

The debates should be a blast! — BL🇺🇸 (@Ipcress5691) March 7, 2020

My goodness — 🇺🇸 You Know The Thing 🤦 (@k_ovfefe2) March 7, 2020

If he doesn’t have a script to read, he falls apart. What is wrong with Democrats? The thought of @JoeBiden making any significant decision is frightening. — MountainMama66🌿 (@mountain_mama66) March 8, 2020

I’m not sure Biden even makes it to the convention — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) March 7, 2020

He doesn’t. This is all staged. Hillary waiting in the wings. — Believe the Word ✝️ (@BrightRedPill) March 7, 2020

370 million people in this country, about half of which are Democrats, and THIS is the best person the Democratic Party could choose to represent them? Seriously? Trump is going to kill this guy in the debates. — Tom Nicholas (@TomNicholas529) March 7, 2020

That's horrible. President Trump will annihilate him on the debate stage. — Angela🇺🇸 (@StormIsComing45) March 7, 2020

But the media says it’s Bernie Bros and Trump supporters making it up that he is mentally deteriorating 😐 — Trump2020⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@summerscs2020) March 7, 2020

But but but but but he stutters, you haters. /s — mzpinca (@mikhail1973) March 7, 2020

I'd be very concerned if he won the nomination and then appointed Hillary as his VP. To be honest, this is my biggest fear. Somehow the Dems will rig the election, he'll win, and die in office of a "heart attack". — SpyYourLie (@SpyYourLie) March 8, 2020

It's too bad his loved ones wont step in on this. — Daniel oneil (@30Oneil) March 7, 2020

The DNC is a criminal organization and will stop at nothing to regain power. — Johanna Scharf (@JohannaScharf) March 8, 2020

Dementia or heart attack, these are your two choices for Democratic President. Choose your VP wisely. — NE Fan (@BabaOTownshend) March 7, 2020

Oh my. This is painful — 🇺🇸 Sheri V. 🇺🇸 🐎🐾 California Deplorable (@777Snv) March 7, 2020

Oh man this has to stop, I feel absolutely sorry for this man. — Wanda Miller💞🇺🇸💞(◍•ᴗ•◍)❤🇺🇸💞 (@wandalou58) March 8, 2020

That person in the audience who started clapping him on… pic.twitter.com/soRS6aaJ62 — @JoMichigan (@JoMichigan1) March 8, 2020

And this is after resting for 3 days…this is bad. Really bad. — J.J. by the Bay (@flagg_colonel) March 8, 2020

Tom Perez’s best work on display. — Stuart McClay Smith (@stuartmcsmith) March 7, 2020

The "help, mommy!" look at the end was the pitiful cherry on top. Biden's main problem (on top of his real problems) is that he tries to "power through" his incoherence, and only winds up even more incoherent. This is nothing short of elder abuse by the people pushing him to run — monkeyfresh (@monkeyfresh1) March 8, 2020

That has to be doctored right? — Jen Foard (@jfoard) March 7, 2020

Wait. Is this for real?? I’m being serious. — The Silence Forte (@forte_silence) March 8, 2020

This crap almost makes me feel sorry for him. There’s no way he can face Trump. My guess is he’s retired right after he wins the primary & then they nominate their real candidate. Proving that the establishment Dems will vote for a cheese sandwich if it has a D next to it. — Teal “Deboosted” FOLLOW LIMITED (@sirenidica) March 8, 2020

Related: