We’ve seen Bernie Bros and socialist politicians like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez try to make this point — that Bernie Sanders’ and Elizabeth Warren’s policies are actually centrist — but this graph has been showing up in our timeline for the past couple of days and of course, it’s from an academic: Yana Kuchirko is an associate professor of psychology at Brooklyn College (and her pronouns are she/her).

The argument that so many left-wingers have been making is that the political spectrum has moved so far right that “socialist” policies and politicians are actually mainstream. Take a look at the chart to see where everyone falls (with Trump advisor Stephen Miller literally falling off the right edge).

And there are members of Congress who would look at this graph and agree wholeheartedly. We don’t even think Bernie Sanders would call himself a centrist.

