Fox News is hosting a town hall with President Trump Thursday night, and when asked if he’d rather face off against Bernie Sanders or Joe Biden, Trump admits that he thought Sanders was the one and he was all ready to take on the communist from Vermont. But then he went off on Joe Biden anyway, proving that the debates are going to be lit no matter who the Democrats pick.

Trump just called Bernie Sanders a communist on live TV and proceeded to roast Joe Biden for not knowing where he is or what day Super Tuesday is. pic.twitter.com/Bv0QRw06CP — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 5, 2020

And damn, he's just getting warmed up.☺️ — Gina Nicholson-Text TRUMP to 88082 (@GinaNic02483743) March 6, 2020

Seriously, you gotta love this guy 🇺🇸 — Manny (@mannyguilllen) March 5, 2020

This election is going to be a Comedy Roast in honor of Joe Biden. — Won Peace of a Hole (@dtweete) March 6, 2020

Oh man. Trump just giving us a taste. — Joona (@zarquon25) March 6, 2020

i love this dude — Coonz (@BIGCOONZ) March 6, 2020

We don’t deserve him — Balkie Bartakomous (@NattyPee) March 6, 2020

How can you not love this man?! 😂 — TMarieBisMe ✌🏼️🇺🇸 👠 (@tmarieBisMe) March 6, 2020

Aw, come on, he pulled back his Communist and sleepy comments. 😆 — ᴚѹМʊʂϯαηɠΙṥНоϯṤϯʊﬀ™ (@LadyRoyMustang) March 6, 2020

@realDonaldTrump sniffs cocaine and other crushed up drugs… Just listen to the deep sniffing and he's all hyped up. You can't tell me he's not on drugs. I bet anything his medical records will prove me right. — Big. E (@eljon_williams) March 6, 2020

He probably gets his coke from Mitch McConnell. At least it’s better than using your intern for “anxiety.”

We also wanted to feature this clip because, not surprisingly, the Pod Save America bros and the DNC War Room are tweeting that Trump said during the town hall that he was going to cut Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid. Listen for yourself and see if you hear him say that.

TRUMP: “We will be cutting” entitlements. He just admitted, again, that he's going to come for your Social Security, Medicaid, and Medicare. pic.twitter.com/f5gfwMF6b6 — DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) March 6, 2020

No one said the word “Medicare” or “Social Security” in this video – There are plenty of other entitlements that can be cuthttps://t.co/zfQ7qElZHA — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 6, 2020

Related: