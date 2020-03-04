CBS News’ Catherine Herridge is pointing her followers to a new report by the Office of the Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Justice that points to a number of flaws in the way the FBI has handled threats from homegrown violent extremists, or HVEs. “Since September 11, 2001, HVEs have carried out over 20 attacks in the United States, some of which occurred after the FBI closed a counterterrorism investigation or assessment on the individual,” the report reads.

For example, the report reads that the FBI opened a counterterrorism lead on Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan in January 2009 and closed it in mid-June. He then killed 13 people that November.

Esteban Santiago was responsible for the Fort Lauderdale airport attack in Jan. 2017.

