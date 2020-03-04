It was last October when journalist Yashar Ali got into an online Twitter fight with California Assemblywoman Lorena S. Gonzales, who was sponsoring AB5, a bill that pretty much promised to destroy freelancers’ livelihoods. The idea was to force employers to bring on gig economy workers (Uber, Lyft, etc.) and freelancers as full-time employees, but instead, freelance writers were capped at 35 articles a year, effectively killing off their source of income.

Gonzales has received a ton of opposition to her bill, which went into effect Jan. 1, but it looks like she’s getting ready to mute a lot of people on Twitter.

In short: “I’m [still] not listening.”

She’ll never admit that AB5 was a bad idea, and if you disagree, it’s probably because you’re racist or sexist.

