Judging by the results so far, it looks like Elizabeth Warren is angling for a third-place finish in her home state as Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders battle it out, though Biden has pulled ahead as the night goes on.

Trending

What if Tulsi Gabbard ends up winning more delegates than Elizabeth Warren?

Stay tuned …

* * *

Update:

This is just getting sad:

Wednesday morning then?

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Elizabeth WarrenMassachusettssuper tuesday