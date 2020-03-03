Judging by the results so far, it looks like Elizabeth Warren is angling for a third-place finish in her home state as Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders battle it out, though Biden has pulled ahead as the night goes on.
More bad news for Sanders: Massachusetts is too early to call between Sanders and *Biden.*
Sounds like even worse news for Warren…
I admire the fact that Elizabeth Warren won’t drop out of the race. She’s a gambler.
She’s a gambler alright…. pic.twitter.com/kB4qh4Pw91
So Massachusetts is too close to call between Sanders and Biden?
Devastating for Warren
It would take a heart of stone not to laugh if Warren comes in 3rd in Massachusetts
— Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) March 4, 2020
Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee
I’ve never wanted to laugh at someone’s misfortune so much.
That heap big problem for Chief Lies-a-lot.
She deserves it honestly.
Also, and I can't stress this enough, LOL.
Good riddance.
Massachusetts sending smoke signals.
She will probably come out and bend the knee to Biden.
She earned that one….. #Karma
The Massachusetts Bay Colony has not voted for Wampanoag tribe member aka Elizabeth Warren.
She has no shame and will beat a horse to death before she quits. Spazmatic old ninny.
The American Samoa loss will leave a sting
What if Tulsi Gabbard ends up winning more delegates than Elizabeth Warren?
She will be out by Friday 🤣🤣
She may be the only Dem/Lib that believes what she's selling to the American people
Stay tuned …
Update:
This is just getting sad:
Warren indicates that she is not dropping out Tuesday night https://t.co/ANJSIpSJhm pic.twitter.com/lnTkCuIkcA
Wednesday morning then?
Related:
On the board: Michael Bloomberg wins the American Samoa caucus https://t.co/2VZbqx6NW7
