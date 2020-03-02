All of his supporters already knew it and love him for it, but at Monday night’s rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, President Trump explained all those rallies that just happened to take place right before Democratic primaries in that state: “We do a little trolling.”

Noting how he had traveled to the four early states to hold rallies just as Democrats were voting, Trump notes: "We like to troll." — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) March 3, 2020