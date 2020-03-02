Catherine Herridge has a bit of a scoop that’s sure to be ignored by the rest of the mainstream media, but it interests us. It looks like Sen. Ron Johnson has written a letter seeking to subpoena a witness tied to Burisma.

Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler thinks something is up for a letter to be sent just a day after Joe Biden’s campaign sprung back from the dead in South Carolina.

If you read the letter, though, Johnson says he notified the ranking member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Feb. 24 of his intent to issue a subpoena and enclosed a copy of the letter. In other words, this was in the works well before March 1.

Come on, man!

Here’s more about the subpoena from Herridge:

She writes:

The top Republican on the Senate Homeland Security Committee is seeking to subpoena a witness tied to the investigation of Burisma Holdings, the Ukrainian energy firm where Hunter Biden, son of Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, sat on its board, according to a letter obtained by CBS News.

Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin sent a letter to committee members Sunday informing them of his intent to schedule a meeting during which they would consider a subpoena to Andrii Telizhenko, a former consultant for the U.S.-based government affairs firm Blue Star, for documents related to his work there. Blue Star “was a U.S. representative” for Burisma, Johnson said.

Telizhenko is a former Ukrainian diplomat at the center of claims Ukraine interfered in the 2016 presidential election.

Herridge adds that Republican senators have been requesting documents on Telizhenko since early December.

So, is this just a hit job from Johnson (and Herridge) trying to sink Biden’s revived campaign, or are the gears just turning really slowly and no one’s been paying attention?

