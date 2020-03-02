Those few people watching “Hardball” on MSNBC were treated to a surprise announcement — the episode they were watching had been the last, and host Chris Matthews says he’s retiring.
BREAKING — “I’m retiring”— Chris Matthews pic.twitter.com/VeA1NO8EBG
— j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) March 3, 2020
Chris Matthews just announced his retirement on MSNBC.
— Elliott Schwartz (@elliosch) March 3, 2020
Chris Matthews abruptly announces retirement on MSNBC at the top of his show Monday night: "I’m retiring. This is the last Hardball on MSNBC."
— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) March 3, 2020
Matthews took a lot of rightly-deserved heat for comparing Bernie Sanders’ win in Nevada to the fall of France to the Nazis — he apologized for that one — but was that one of the last straws? Does it matter?
There is a God! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
— David Benjamin (@thetoyman1) March 3, 2020
— DJ Politix (@PolitixDj) March 3, 2020
Trump broke him too!
— Andy Herbert (@andy3herbert) March 3, 2020
Still winning.
— Allan Chambers (@ChambersAllan) March 3, 2020
Not soon enough
— Marsha-p (@Marshap17276901) March 3, 2020
I just got a tingle up my leg. 😁
— Maureen Holden (@mojo2268) March 3, 2020
Chris Matthews finally got something right.
— a son (@deepereyes) March 3, 2020
Well, that is a piece of news.
— Kenton Couch (@CouchKen) March 3, 2020
Shepherd Smith is already measuring Chris’s office – he will have a show in that time slot in two months.
— Greeneyed Snoopy (@sandi_libramoon) March 3, 2020
It doesn’t seem like the network was prepared with a show???
— Alicia Smith (@AliciaS92460079) March 3, 2020
Effective immediately
— Judi Whitford (@Judi53) March 3, 2020
They can just throw on a cartoon.
Stock market up 1300 is now 2nd best news of the day
— michael j miller (@MjmgolfJ) March 3, 2020
Narrator: Chris Matthews was forced into retirement
— Frank Hart (@FrankHartII) March 3, 2020
"Retiring" is the new definition of "asked to resign."
— KimE (@HarborDawg3) March 3, 2020
When you know you are fighting a lost cause battle. Tired of winning?
— Todd Twiss (@todd_twiss) March 3, 2020
What a fantastic week so far.
— Rock Waters (@waters_rock) March 3, 2020
— Andrew Badamo (@goldenhands20) March 3, 2020
Guess the Democratic party told him to GET OUT.
— Maga 2020 (@_2020_Maga) March 3, 2020
Retiring in this context means there is …………more to the story.
— TruthSeeker (@EngagedPatriot) March 3, 2020
So… we should be seeing a #metoo allegation shortly? 🤔
— Jedi Mind Trick 🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ (@H2oVolk) March 3, 2020
This was published on Friday. Today is Monday. https://t.co/hraK1SVy2v
— It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) March 3, 2020
We used to cover Matthews quite a bit, but then he just got boring. Hopefully, his retirement isn’t just from MSNBC but from all media forever.
Update:
The most awkward part of Chris Matthews quitting on live TV was when @hardball came back from break and @SteveKornacki had no idea what to do. pic.twitter.com/pJZK0SFOQp
— Matt Wilstein (@mattwilstein) March 3, 2020
