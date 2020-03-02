Those few people watching “Hardball” on MSNBC were treated to a surprise announcement — the episode they were watching had been the last, and host Chris Matthews says he’s retiring.

Chris Matthews just announced his retirement on MSNBC. — Elliott Schwartz (@elliosch) March 3, 2020

Chris Matthews abruptly announces retirement on MSNBC at the top of his show Monday night: "I’m retiring. This is the last Hardball on MSNBC." — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) March 3, 2020

Matthews took a lot of rightly-deserved heat for comparing Bernie Sanders’ win in Nevada to the fall of France to the Nazis — he apologized for that one — but was that one of the last straws? Does it matter?

There is a God! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — David Benjamin (@thetoyman1) March 3, 2020

Trump broke him too! — Andy Herbert (@andy3herbert) March 3, 2020

Still winning. — Allan Chambers (@ChambersAllan) March 3, 2020

Not soon enough — Marsha-p (@Marshap17276901) March 3, 2020

I just got a tingle up my leg. 😁 — Maureen Holden (@mojo2268) March 3, 2020

Chris Matthews finally got something right. — a son (@deepereyes) March 3, 2020

Well, that is a piece of news. — Kenton Couch (@CouchKen) March 3, 2020

Shepherd Smith is already measuring Chris’s office – he will have a show in that time slot in two months. — Greeneyed Snoopy (@sandi_libramoon) March 3, 2020

It doesn’t seem like the network was prepared with a show??? — Alicia Smith (@AliciaS92460079) March 3, 2020

Effective immediately — Judi Whitford (@Judi53) March 3, 2020

They can just throw on a cartoon.

Stock market up 1300 is now 2nd best news of the day — michael j miller (@MjmgolfJ) March 3, 2020

Narrator: Chris Matthews was forced into retirement — Frank Hart (@FrankHartII) March 3, 2020

"Retiring" is the new definition of "asked to resign." — KimE (@HarborDawg3) March 3, 2020

When you know you are fighting a lost cause battle. Tired of winning? — Todd Twiss (@todd_twiss) March 3, 2020

What a fantastic week so far. — Rock Waters (@waters_rock) March 3, 2020

Guess the Democratic party told him to GET OUT. — Maga 2020 (@_2020_Maga) March 3, 2020

Retiring in this context means there is …………more to the story. — TruthSeeker (@EngagedPatriot) March 3, 2020

So… we should be seeing a #metoo allegation shortly? 🤔 — Jedi Mind Trick 🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ (@H2oVolk) March 3, 2020

This was published on Friday. Today is Monday. https://t.co/hraK1SVy2v — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) March 3, 2020

We used to cover Matthews quite a bit, but then he just got boring. Hopefully, his retirement isn’t just from MSNBC but from all media forever.

* * *

Update:

The most awkward part of Chris Matthews quitting on live TV was when @hardball came back from break and @SteveKornacki had no idea what to do. pic.twitter.com/pJZK0SFOQp — Matt Wilstein (@mattwilstein) March 3, 2020

