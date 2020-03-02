Those few people watching “Hardball” on MSNBC were treated to a surprise announcement — the episode they were watching had been the last, and host Chris Matthews says he’s retiring.

Matthews took a lot of rightly-deserved heat for comparing Bernie Sanders’ win in Nevada to the fall of France to the Nazis — he apologized for that one — but was that one of the last straws? Does it matter?

They can just throw on a cartoon.

We used to cover Matthews quite a bit, but then he just got boring. Hopefully, his retirement isn’t just from MSNBC but from all media forever.

