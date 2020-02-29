This is one of those anecdotes we’d file under things that never happened if we didn’t think Washington Gov. Jay Inslee was a total jerk. Even before the talking points went out that President Trump had called the coronavirus a “hoax” during a rally Friday night, people were complaining about Trump putting Vice President Mike Pence in charge of coordinating the country’s response to the pandemic. This, of course, triggered endless responses that Pence doesn’t believe in science and wants us all to pray the virus away.

Inslee claims he had this to say when Pence called him to thank him for his efforts on fighting the coronavirus:

I just received a call from @VP Mike Pence, thanking Washington state for our efforts to combat the coronavirus. I told him our work would be more successful if the Trump administration stuck to the science and told the truth. — Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) February 28, 2020

The truth — like all those media reports that the Trump administration was “muzzling” the experts working on the White House’s coronavirus response team?

Remember when Inslee ran for president last year? That was fun.

The Vice-President reached out to me to help save lives, and I insulted him to get interactions on social media. — Razor (@hale_razor) February 28, 2020

What an asshole response. But then what do we expect from a low down liberal. — LORI HENDRY TEXT TRUMP TO 88022 (@Lrihendry) February 28, 2020

Then you’re classless. But we kinda already knew that. — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) February 28, 2020

You are a terrible person. — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) February 28, 2020

So you’re a total jerk? Thanks for letting us know. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 28, 2020

Wow. Classy response. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) February 28, 2020

Jay doesn’t realize that this is good PR for Pence and bad PR for Jay — Ben Jammin 🇺🇸 (@xBenJamminx) February 28, 2020

This is a nasty, politicized response to a gesture of goodwill at a time when common cause is needed. It's really despicable of you, Governor. — Quin Hillyer (@QuinHillyer) February 28, 2020

I have yet to see a Dem who isn’t rude — Ginger (@deedee1650) February 29, 2020

So @VP is an adult but WA Gov Inslee is not. Got it. pic.twitter.com/Eg5O7MRawm — Sergio Magafornia (@Red1Echo) February 28, 2020

pic.twitter.com/4Dd0PtyV7v — Donna 🦋 🇺🇸🦅 Text TRUMP to 88022 (@patriotnanaa) February 28, 2020

I just received a tweet from Washington Gov. @JayInslee. He whined about @VP @Mike_Pence, and he used the #coronavirus as an opportunity to score political points. I tweeted back that he would be more successful in politics if he didn’t behave like a petulant child. pic.twitter.com/pnk2J712d5 — MIKE BRESLIN’S POINTLESS TWEETS 🤷🏼‍♂️🤷🏼‍♂️ (@mikebreslin815) February 28, 2020

1) I don't believe you. 2) Making up Twitter tough-guy stories is counterproductive to dealing with the problem, not that you actually care. — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) February 28, 2020

And of course, you had to come on Twitter to make your statement, TO KEEP THINGS POLITICAL… We believe the AP over you. According to them, you Democrats are not being truthful. — Writer, CR HIATT⭐⭐⭐ (@CR_HIATT) February 28, 2020

I have a hard time believing you said that in person. You’re more likely making this up for Twitter so you can virtue signal. — Kelly Campagna (@warriorwoman91) February 28, 2020

Inslee: And now I am totally bragging about it on Twitter. I am sooo cool. Right, everyone? — RIP DiceMan (@FistusGoodus) February 28, 2020

And then everyone clapped. — Sydney Watson (@SydneyLWatson) February 29, 2020

There’s something about you… Oh, that’s it. You’re an insolent, arrogant, condescending Liberal. Need I say more? Thank you, @VP & @POTUS for TAKING action & securing our borders while Liberal Democrats called you racists for doing so! Thank GOD for the Trump administration! — S.L. Stiles (@StacyLStiles) February 28, 2020

Did ya get down to specifics after your ego calmed down and you remembered not to politicize the fight against that coronavirus???? — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) February 28, 2020

Democrat @JayInslee politicizing the coronavirus – the first American coronovirus patient has fully recovered and was released, a week ago! MSM buries story (of course) because it shows Trump's no-panic strategy is working https://t.co/l7bE14WqN2 — Richard Viguerie (@RichardViguerie) February 28, 2020

Science ….. Corona can breed in the filth… That Seattle IS………..used to be a beautiful city .. Now just a LIB S*hithole… AND THATS THE TRUTH… — ❌ PERSISTENT ❌ FREEDOM (@CalRWinn) February 29, 2020

America’s response to the coronavirus might be even more effective if governors worked with the administration rather than fighting it because they’re infected with TDS.

