Hold up: Are we still demonizing private jets as a capitalist accessory that contributes to climate change, or is that on hold while Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren jet across the country trying to sell things like the Green New Deal?

Rep. Mark Pocan must still be in the first group because he wanted to know from Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos if charter schools that receive federal funds should be allowed to use those funds to buy private jets.

.@repmarkpocan: "Do you think charter schools who receive federal funding should be allowed to use those funds to purchase private jets? A yes or no question." Sec. Betsy DeVos: "It's not a yes or no question." Pocan: "Actually it is. Actually it really is." pic.twitter.com/93CnQV4TAZ — The Hill (@thehill) February 27, 2020

She was right: It wasn’t a yes or no question, it was simply grandstanding by Pocan. And by the way, her answer was no.

Her actual answer was “it is obviously no”.

Why isn’t that in the headline? — BurghFeeder (@BurghFeeder) February 27, 2020

I don’t ever want to hear anyone from The Hill accuse Project Veritas of deceptive editing ever again. — Rosco Roberts (@RoscoRoberts1) February 27, 2020

This is deceptively edited and @Twitter @TwitterSupport should take it down. — AttackPilotTrader (@BenAltitude) February 27, 2020

The idiots replying to this with vitriol for DeVos will be shocked to know that this is deceptively edited and out of context. But alas they are too stupid. — AttackPilotTrader (@BenAltitude) February 27, 2020

This was a stupid question and the video posted by @thehill was edited to omit context and her eventual answer (which was a "no"). Partisan hackery? Clickbait nonsense? Both. — Christian Washington (@ChrWashington) February 27, 2020

Look at all the people that didn't bother with the whole clip. Here's a spoiler , she answers definitively that it's not okay. She was attempting to navigate a question riddled with rambling nonsense. But hey, this is Twitter, you don't need the full context to chime in — Invisible Constituent (@JustGreggo) February 27, 2020

I wonder if this deceptively edited video should be banned by @TwitterSupport or is it ok because the target is on the Republican side… #askinforafriend — Garry (@OnalaskaGarry) February 27, 2020

If The Hill is going to cut this clip into a Tweet, why not go with all of it where DeVos responds to the ramblings of Pocan? By not doing so, it appears The Hill is pushing an agenda rather than reporting. — Lefty Says What? (@LeftyWhat) February 27, 2020

Are you trying to be the NYT by selectively editing DeVos' comments, specifically leaving off the end of her response where she clearly says , "No"?#projectveritas needs to perhaps inspect you people. Maybe they'll make you honest. — Hei-Yu-in-SE🇺🇸; B-GOP‼️ (@katarucreator) February 27, 2020

No legitimate news outlet would report this easily debunked BS. — GSeven (@GsevengOne) February 27, 2020

This is clearly a horribly biased tweet that doesn't reflect any reality. She clearly said "it's obviously a 'no' answer" in the clip later. She was debunking his many false statements, and he obviously didn't want to hear facts. — Politically Incorrect (@xizzhu) February 27, 2020

Pathetic performance from a representative of the people. He is not interested in getting to the truth of the topic but rather posturing to disparage this administration. — Giorgi Rico (@usslovak) February 27, 2020

This why people hate Congress so much. They call these people up there to set up ridiculous "yes or no" questions after berating them for 5 minutes then dont let them address anything else that was just said. This guy was a complete a hole. — MJJ (@jacktsnack) February 27, 2020

"Should be allowed" is a phrase that indicates political hackery. Hypotheticals are used for 'gotcha' media bits against Republicans. She didn't bite, media uses it as 'gotcha' anyway. — Flavius Josephus (@Zip_It_Hippie) February 27, 2020

Public officials need to become better at not taking the bait with grandstanding politicians. Use Tarantino's 'I reject your hypothesis' and be silent. pic.twitter.com/jA3Q02wbaR — gutcheck5484 (@gutcheck5484) February 27, 2020

Good advice.

What a bullsh*t tweet. Later in the clip here Sec. DeVos says clearly: "it's obviously a 'no' answer." She had been seeking more time to debunk other aspects of his rambling question. Take this nonsense down @thehill. https://t.co/js6Cr6a2KA — 𝘚𝘵𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘯 𝘑. 𝘋𝘶𝘧𝘧𝘪𝘦𝘭𝘥 (@StevenJDuffield) February 27, 2020

That is one of those "yes or no, do you still beat your dog?" questions. — Matthew Petryszak 🇺🇸 (@MATTP1949) February 27, 2020

Hearings shouldn't be televised. He wasn't trying to actually accomplish anything, just posturing for the cameras in hopes of getting a sound byte to use for his campaign. Record them for any lawmakers that want it, but don't release to the public for six months to a year. — Dennis Zickefoose (@dzchan) February 27, 2020

If it's a simple yes or no question why did it take you 20 minutes of bloviating to ask it? — Ed Edge (@_EdEdge_) February 27, 2020

Funny how it always turns out that way when the cameras are on.

