On the occasions when we write a post about Washington Post columnist Megan McArdle, we’re usually agreeing with her wholeheartedly, but one of President Trump’s mean tweets about MSNBC earlier was just what she needed to explain why she’d prefer a socialist like Bernie Sanders in the Oval Office.

We’ve already gotten one hot take from the Washington Post about how the coronavirus makes the case for Medicare for All.

Yes, CNN actually posted an analysis of the photos the White House posted of the coronavirus task force at work with the complaint that there wasn’t sufficient diversity in the group. That’s was CNN’s level of concern over containing the coronavirus.

Trending

That’s quite the ratio.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bernie SanderscoronavirusDonald TrumplibertarianMegan McArdlesocialistWashington Post