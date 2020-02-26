On the occasions when we write a post about Washington Post columnist Megan McArdle, we’re usually agreeing with her wholeheartedly, but one of President Trump’s mean tweets about MSNBC earlier was just what she needed to explain why she’d prefer a socialist like Bernie Sanders in the Oval Office.

This is just an idea, but maybe our president could focus on getting the government ready for the emerging pandemic rather than trash talking news organizations he considers insufficiently obsequious? https://t.co/61nb6EQHqi — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) February 26, 2020

And for the people asking me how I, A LIBERTARIAN, could prefer Bernie Sanders, A SOCIALIST, to Donald Trump, well, I'm pretty sure he wouldn't do this. https://t.co/FIPgOVqO8w — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) February 26, 2020

We’ve already gotten one hot take from the Washington Post about how the coronavirus makes the case for Medicare for All.

I'm pretty sure he would.

I'm pretty sure Bernie Sanders would use an emerging pandemic to push for massive and instant health care disruption, promising that Medicare for All can solve the pandemic problem and be implemented within months. — PoliMath (@politicalmath) February 26, 2020

I'm absolutely *furious* that no one asked Bernie Sanders a single damn question about Medicare for All and the coronavirus.

We could have gotten an answer, but instead we get to speculate and guess about the most important issue in the election cycle. — PoliMath (@politicalmath) February 26, 2020

Bernie would open the borders and let the Coronavirus walk right into the country — VK2 (@2222vj) February 26, 2020

Because socialism is preferable to someone tweeting mean things about the media. https://t.co/1dXoJ2tkAB — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 26, 2020

Trump mean-tweets reporters instead of prosecuting them, hacking their computers and surveilling their families. The monster!https://t.co/7Oimrg7jzL — furious Ocasio Wasserman Schultz_a (@furious_a) February 26, 2020

Because gulags, re-education camps, utter destruction of God-given liberties and dire poverty is way better than mean tweets — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Text TRUMP to 88022 (@juliew38138) February 26, 2020

Didn't he also take some trash talk quite early FOR responding ? That must not have tested well so I guess we are going with this 20 DAYS AGO (& 2000 deaths or more) when he created a task force to respond the complaint was … insufficient diversity — Some Guy (@JustHereToShare) February 26, 2020

Yes, CNN actually posted an analysis of the photos the White House posted of the coronavirus task force at work with the complaint that there wasn’t sufficient diversity in the group. That’s was CNN’s level of concern over containing the coronavirus.

I've been pointing out for quite some time now that the vast majority of complaints about President Trump can be categorized as "He says things that hurt my feelings!" — Da Goldenman (@goldman_dj) February 26, 2020

Translation~I am a libertarian who believes in totalitarian control of my life by governmental entities.

Personal freedom is not as important as stopping mean-girl tweets. 🙄 — Bebhinn (@Lady_Savant) February 26, 2020

Bernie Sanders has never handled anything of importance in his life. The idea that he would show gravitas/competence in any critical situation is untested and, in my view, utterly insane. He's literally been no more than a grousing, extremist crank and radical his entire career. — JimBobLAX (@JimBobLAX) February 26, 2020

yes, communists are famous for competence at managing government responses to crises. — George Smith (@P1B_WMichigan) February 26, 2020

I just finished watching Chernobyl, and my big take away was: "in the case of a potential disaster, the Communist politician is always really responsive, had the best interest of the people as their top priority, and never attacks anyone holding them accountable." — Sheppey (@Sh3ppey) February 26, 2020

Yeah because Sanders has shown he is capable of anything, wait never mind he has done nothing his whole career. — scott coleman 🍄 (@bandphan) February 26, 2020

What a phony. You are no Libertarian. Sanders will seize property, destroy entire businesses, end Constitutionally-protected rights… and here you are praising him because Orange Man Bad. — Brent Allen Thale (@BattyBlogger) February 26, 2020

"Government take care of me." is an odd statement for a Libertarian to make. — libertylineman (@libertylineman) February 26, 2020

Wow. Trump mean tweeted the media. That totally makes the socialist less dangerous. This is why libertarianism is rightly regarded as the philosophy of high schoolers and stoned college freshman — PouncingGloater (@AiderNr) February 26, 2020

Stupidest argument on the Internet today, but the day is young. Trump tweets have nothing to do with our preparation. They're just noise. But a candidate bent on taking a wrecking ball to our world class medical care industry will do incalculable, long lasting damage. — Michael 🌲 (@mhendr61) February 26, 2020

Think we're gonna have to take your Libertarian card — matt_a_willis (@mattjwillis1) February 26, 2020

If only Bernie Sanders(D) had been in Congress for the last 30 years… he could have advanced his great ideas. — Lying Dog Faced Pony Soldier ن (@BarrysStrawman) February 26, 2020

I agree with you about Trump, but has Bernie ever accomplished anything that makes you think he'd be competent at this? — Mo Mo (@molratty) February 26, 2020

Ah, yes. Because he tweeted something, he couldn’t possibly be giving coronavirus any mind. The two are absolutely mutually exclusive. Therefore, Socialism. — oicn2u (@oicn2u) February 26, 2020

A "libertarian" promoting the ultimate statist – who will certainly use every tragedy for power – because a President took a moment to send out a 280 character message. There are only three possible explanations for that, none of them good. — Unperson (@Odietamo2pt0) February 26, 2020

If you even consider a Socialist, you’re no Libertarian. — Status Unknown (@CAisCrazy) February 26, 2020

A libertarian by definition is for the least government possible. This is diametrically opposed to socialism. — Tamar Plym (@PlymTamar) February 26, 2020

"Libertarians seek to maximize political freedom and autonomy, emphasizing freedom of choice, voluntary association and individual judgement.." Which is diametrically opposed to every single proposal and worldview supported by Sanders. — ɹǝɥɔɹɐǝsǝᴚ ɹǝqʎƆ (@CvilleCyber) February 26, 2020

So you're saying you're not really a libertarian. Okay. — WeirdRalph (@weirdralph) February 26, 2020

The Washinton Post’s libertarian version of Jen Rubin. — Woodstock Dave (@woodstockdave) February 26, 2020

Megan I've been reading you for years and this is baloney. You made the choice to oppose Trump no matter what long ago. Your gradual movement to the left ever since you moved to DC has been pretty obvious; just come to terms with it and be honest with yourself. — Juan Million-Newton. (@40tons70mph) February 26, 2020

Pretty sure that in the end communism will have a higher body count than coronavirus — Doug (@hishiholydrness) February 26, 2020

You have much to learn. Start by reading a book. And, no Cosmo doesn't count. pic.twitter.com/9OumJHGbe7 — TeaPartyPrincess (@Tea_Party_Princ) February 26, 2020

What kind of medicine do you expect a county led by an avowed SOCIALIST to be able to produce to battle pandemics? All those great pharma breakthroughs from Venezuela and the Soviet Union …? — Jack Bristow (@JackBristow9802) February 26, 2020

Pretty sure I would rather have a President beclowning himself on Twitter than nationalizing the pharmaceutical industry. — Izengabe (@Izengabe_) February 26, 2020

That’s quite the ratio.

