No wonder Joe Biden is so anxious to go after the gun manufacturers — according to him, more than half of the U.S. population has been killed by firearms since 2007.

Biden claims firearms have killed more than half of the U.S. population since 2007 pic.twitter.com/a679hcVbYg — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 26, 2020

Joe Biden just said that 150 million Americans have been killed in gun violence since 2007. That’s a little less than half of our population. The guy’s a complete nut job. — Buzz Patterson for Congress (CA-7) (@BuzzPatterson) February 26, 2020

Man, that is way worse than i'd expected! — YamIhere? ⏳⭐️⭐️⭐️🇳🇴🇺🇸 CoVid19 entrepreneur (@YIhere) February 26, 2020

That's some crazy shit — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) February 26, 2020

The "Moderators" are as dumb and useless as the candidates. It's clear they can't fact check in realtime or anytime for that matter. — Elle (@GlentiesElle) February 26, 2020

I caught that and thought that I was mistaken, the lies are big on the stage tonight! — kevin wood (@kevinatthelake) February 26, 2020

There should be more houses for sale then. A lot of abandoned cars also. — Rays Boom Boom Room (@rayhoyle) February 26, 2020

I wondered where all of those people went. — Boomer Rube (@JCHawkins8) February 26, 2020

I was wondering why my neighborhood was so quiet. 🤔 — Evets 2 (@evets_2) February 26, 2020

C’mon man…he’s not wrong, is he? — judybeansdeux (@judybeansdeux) February 26, 2020

On the plus side, he straightened out his line about banning clips with multiple bullets in them.

Between that and net neutrality it’s a miracle any of us are still alive. — Kaiser Bill (@WaivedSAP) February 26, 2020

The guy is a complete senile nutjob. — westcoastdefense (@westcoastdefens) February 26, 2020

1.5 million — not 150 million. Oops. https://t.co/BZAXiY3GAp — N Wyre (@nowyre) February 26, 2020

