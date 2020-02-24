As Twitchy reported last week, production and postproduction team members for the progressive network “The Young Turks,” hosted by congressional candidate Cenk Uygur, recently decided to unionize and form The Young Turks Union but were “dismayed to report” that The Young Turks didn’t voluntarily respect their choice. That left progressive Democrat Uygur in a thorny position.

HuffPost reports Monday that Uygur called a “tense all-hands meeting” where he urged staff not to unionize, saying the network couldn’t sustain one.

Dave Jamieson reports on the Feb. 12 meeting:

… In the staff meeting, the network’s co-founder and influential host, Cenk Uygur, urged employees not to do so, arguing that a union does not belong at a small, independent outlet like TYT, according to two workers who were present. He said if there had been a union at the network it would not have grown the way it has.

In an interview with HuffPost, Uygur said he is a strong supporter of unions, especially at large corporations that aren’t sharing profits with their workers. But he said he worries a unionized workforce would bring new legal and bureaucratic costs that TYT can’t sustain. The network has a growing subscription base and has raised venture capital money, but faces many of the same headwinds as other online media dealing with the collapse of ad revenue.

“The reality is we’re in a precarious position,” Uygur said. “We’re in a digital media landscape where almost no one makes money or is sustainable.”

So big corporations should cater to unions, but in the digital media landscape, unions just don’t mesh with reality.

For what it’s worth, Uygur is tweeting that he just wants to put it to a vote:

Why not let anyone who wants to unionize form a union right now?

