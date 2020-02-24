We’re sorry to bring you another post about Washington Post conservative blogger Jennifer Rubin, but she really is an accurate barometer of where a lot of moderate Democrats and Never Trumpers stand right about now as they watch socialist Bernie Sanders win another state. Like so many other Never Trumpers like Max Boot and Tom Nichols and Bill Kristol, Rubin can’t believe her new friends in the Democratic party are going to put forward Sanders as their nominee, no matter how much they kick and scream about it on Twitter.

So how does anyone feel about the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, or AIPAC? (Memo to Ilhan Omar: AIPAC is not a PAC and does not donate to campaigns, so it’s not all about the Benjamins.) Democratic candidates dropped out like flies in 2019:

As Twitchy reported, Sanders on “60 Minutes” Sunday night had some nice things to say about Fidel Castro, but he has nothing nice to say about AIPAC, which he considers a hotbed of bigotry.

The Israeli people have the right to live in peace and security. So do the Palestinian people. I remain concerned about the platform AIPAC provides for leaders who express bigotry and oppose basic Palestinian rights. For that reason I will not attend their conference. 1/2 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 23, 2020

As president, I will support the rights of both Israelis and Palestinians and do everything possible to bring peace and security to the region. 2/2 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 23, 2020

Dude, you’ve never attended their conference, and your surrogates are notorious anti-Semites. Of course, you’re not going.

Rubin, who keeps trying to get her new friends in the Democratic party to listen to her and put forward someone who’s not a socialist, is now pulling out her hair over this new development.

Sanders finds AIPAC a bigger affront than Castro. Good GOD, Dems. Wake up. — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 24, 2020

You wanted Dems, you got Dems. Own it https://t.co/BEFmKBwVoq — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 24, 2020

Maybe this is who the Dems are, Jen. Did that ever occur to you? https://t.co/BEM5XrF7R8 — Mo Mo (@molratty) February 24, 2020

And you find this man – who considers AIPAC a bigger affront than Castro – to be less of a problem than Trump. 🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/1qzk0Jy8ar — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) February 24, 2020

LOL. I bet that was difficult for you to write, "conservative" https://t.co/pTPhWWwXYB — Kevin Jackson (@KevinJacksonTBS) February 24, 2020

Hmmmm – speaking of clueless… @TheDemocrats all have become anti- Semetic – look at NYC and what @BilldeBlasio has done – @BernieSanders is embraced by the Democratic party because they share this anti-Jewish perspective – and yes @JRubinBlogger is really this oblivious https://t.co/QTpP4J8Fjp — Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) February 24, 2020

I want to bathe in this tweet until the coronavirus takes my last breath. https://t.co/urzKrV9DOO — Augustus Caesar (@Caesar63BC) February 24, 2020

Your pain is my pleasure https://t.co/AnRQ0aiWAN — Moe Szyslak (@PubOperator) February 24, 2020

Narrator: They did not wake up. https://t.co/KJ6YJYd96J — The Patriarch Tree (@PatriarchTree) February 24, 2020

Too bad, Jen, it sure looks like you and your DNC cronies are saddled with a guy who will take you down to a historical defeat in November. That's what you get when you offer no sensible alternative. https://t.co/eFJEf9sQNR — Rock Hill Patriot (@hectorheath) February 24, 2020

You wouldn’t believe how many people are in Rubin’s mentions explaining to her that Castro was a hero — and is also dead, while Israel lives on.

All the Never Trumpers have their "It is with a heavy heart that I must vote for Trump" tweets ready to go. https://t.co/QsO3yrG0Qr — ben schwartz (@benschwartz_) February 24, 2020

You’re still going to vote for him. https://t.co/dseogWtBf9 — John Ocasio-Nolte (@NolteNC) February 24, 2020

Related: