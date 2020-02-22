You know, if Bernie Sanders turns out winning the 2020 election, he just might put his surrogate, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, in charge of policing the congressional cloakroom and the cost of Republicans’ suits. Democrats too.

Remember how mad AOC got when she was called out for a photo shoot in which she wore thousands of dollars worth of clothing and shoes? She made damn sure to let everyone know that “the alt-right” didn’t seem to understand that she didn’t get to keep the clothes and that we should all get ready for her “slaying lewks” because she is an excellent thrift shopper.

We don’t know how many trips AOC’s made to Goodwill to update her wardrobe, but she’d really like to ask Republican members of Congress how much their tailored suits cost.

We don’t doubt it.

Did she ask the contestants how much their outfits cost when she sat in on “RuPaul’s Drag Race”? 

