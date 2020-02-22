It’s been amusing to watch NeverTrumpers like Jennifer Rubin and Max Boot and Bill Kristol try to get their new friends in the Democratic Party to steer the ship a little more to the center and nominate a nice “moderate” like Joe Biden. Now Rubin, who with Boot was in the “vote blue no matter who” column not so long ago, is viewing Bernie Sanders’ win in Nevada as an unmitigated disaster.

What does the Washington Post’s conservative blogger have to say?