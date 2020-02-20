Far-left news site NowThis News reports that a group called P.U.T.I.N. (Pigeons United to Interfere Now) glued little MAGA hats onto a flock of pigeons and let them loose around the location of Wednesday night’s Democratic debate as “an aerial protest piece” that was a “gesture of support and loyalty” to President Trump, according to a Feb. 18 statement.

Maybe we’re guilty of reading some heavy sarcasm into the group’s official statement because it seems odd that fans of President Trump would glue little Trump wigs onto pigeons and then name their group P.U.T.I.N. Also, as ABC News reports, “The protest group also released a video along with their press release with the opening shot panning across an American flag stained with pigeon feces.”

Here’s the report from NowThis:

ABC News talked to someone from the protest group named Coo Hand Luke, who said, “P.U.T.I.N is a satirical project and in protest to Trump.” No way!

PETA, for one, was not amused by the stunt:

P.U.T.I.N. didn’t win a lot of fans with the stunt either:

Seriously … you think the group of pranksters went out of their way to name themselves P.U.T.I.N. because they’re huge Trump supporters?

