Far-left news site NowThis News reports that a group called P.U.T.I.N. (Pigeons United to Interfere Now) glued little MAGA hats onto a flock of pigeons and let them loose around the location of Wednesday night’s Democratic debate as “an aerial protest piece” that was a “gesture of support and loyalty” to President Trump, according to a Feb. 18 statement.

Maybe we’re guilty of reading some heavy sarcasm into the group’s official statement because it seems odd that fans of President Trump would glue little Trump wigs onto pigeons and then name their group P.U.T.I.N. Also, as ABC News reports, “The protest group also released a video along with their press release with the opening shot panning across an American flag stained with pigeon feces.”

Here’s the report from NowThis:

A group of pranksters called P.U.T.I.N. released a flock of pigeons donning MAGA hats around the location of yesterday’s Democratic debate 👀 pic.twitter.com/nnLWTu4xEi — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 20, 2020

ABC News talked to someone from the protest group named Coo Hand Luke, who said, “P.U.T.I.N is a satirical project and in protest to Trump.” No way!

PETA, for one, was not amused by the stunt:

Stupid pranks like this one are serious business that can interfere with birds' ability to fly, see, and avoid predators, so it's no surprise that at least one pigeon used in a similar stunt died. Full statement here: https://t.co/gQT10AcZjc — PETA (@peta) February 20, 2020

P.U.T.I.N. didn’t win a lot of fans with the stunt either:

Oh c’mon. Leave innocent animals out of our nonsense. — MGale (@MGale90) February 20, 2020

They glued hats to their heads. It was abusive and sick — Then I Thought (@Ithen_thought) February 20, 2020

Well, that was just plain stupid 🙄😂😂😂 — 𝒂𝒏𝒚𝒖𝒕𝒊𝒌 (@Clodan98) February 20, 2020

This is supposed to be a knock on Trump? It’s quite funny. — 🇨🇦 Cato Sinclair👌🐸🥛 (@Catoclysmos) February 20, 2020

They should be arrested for cruelty to animals. That's not funny or right. — 2 slices and a 40 ounce (@JoseApo47561992) February 20, 2020

That is ridiculous, regardless of one's political slant, a point can be well observed without endangering anyone or any animal. Not cool. — Free thinker (@TewRogers) February 20, 2020

Can't get anymore Republican than this total disrespect for nature. Last time someone put hats on pigeons in Vegas,

a lot of them died. There were news reports telling those responsible to stop putting hats on pigeons. — Eddie (@Edr351) February 20, 2020

Seriously … you think the group of pranksters went out of their way to name themselves P.U.T.I.N. because they’re huge Trump supporters?

