This video touched a lot of people on Twitter. Watch as two men get together to carry a World War II veteran to his seat at President Trump’s rally in Phoenix Wednesday night.
This happened at the @realDonaldTrump rally in Phoenix. Lots of teamwork here. These men carrying a World War II veteran to his seat. Got to admit I got a lump in my throat pic.twitter.com/E8vV8gthQn
— Kari Lake (@KariLakeFox10) February 19, 2020
But all those red hats! These are horrible people!
Not only did the video go viral, but President Trump himself responded.
I AM ON MY WAY, SEE YOU SOON! https://t.co/EgUBqPNlYh
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2020
The man we carried was Ervin Julian, he is a 100 year old WW2 Navy Veteran that wants to support Trump!
— Intellectual_Patriots (@Intel_Patriots) February 19, 2020
It's just different isn't it? Some people just don't truly understand respect.
— Mel (@melinlorida) February 19, 2020
Prediction: he, and they, will be acknowledged by Trump tonight. No doubt
— Twïtter's the toilet & everbody's gettin' swirlies (@umaruma1) February 19, 2020
Love this so much. God bless them!!
— rebelgirl (@rebelgirl1776) February 19, 2020
Where we go one…
— MAGACulture.com 🇺🇸Text TRUMP to 88022 (@GowdyBoogaloo) February 19, 2020
This is America and patriotic Trump supporters who love America and our Veterans! 🇺🇸🙏🦅
— Deplorable Nationalist Dreg #45Cultist Marsha (@marsha9753) February 20, 2020
It doesn’t get any better than that
— TrumpsterBobL 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@crackenbob) February 19, 2020
And look at the greeting he is getting from those around him. Things you will likely not see at any Leftist rally.
— Katelyn Crist (@KatelynACrist) February 19, 2020
There are still Good people around
— Larry Backlund (@LarryBacklund2) February 19, 2020
That is awesome! I wonder if that's what Dems call hate?
— C Adams (@Adams77C) February 19, 2020
That's the America I love, these people make you proud!! God bless you and our veterans!!
— An American (@ckthis1out) February 19, 2020
— Jamie 🕊 #MAGA 🌱 #KAG ⏳#NONAQ (@KAGparty2020) February 19, 2020
This is the way people used to be. It's good to see it again.
— wickerbasket (@wickerbasket20) February 19, 2020
We are a country of good people. Liberals just need to learn that
— Sean Riddle (@RiddleSean) February 19, 2020
What’s deplorable about this Hillary?
— conserv99 (@conserv991) February 19, 2020
Today is the 75th anniversary of the landing on Iwo Jima. How appropriate that this happened today. Beautiful!
— 9flyerJRR (@9flyerJrr) February 19, 2020
Thanks for posting this.
— Stan Seymour (@slstwit) February 19, 2020
Right, it’s appreciated. Let the world see what true Patriots are like.
— LookUpFolks (@lookupfolks) February 19, 2020
