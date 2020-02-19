This video touched a lot of people on Twitter. Watch as two men get together to carry a World War II veteran to his seat at President Trump’s rally in Phoenix Wednesday night.

This happened at the @realDonaldTrump rally in Phoenix. Lots of teamwork here. These men carrying a World War II veteran to his seat. Got to admit I got a lump in my throat pic.twitter.com/E8vV8gthQn — Kari Lake (@KariLakeFox10) February 19, 2020

But all those red hats! These are horrible people!

Not only did the video go viral, but President Trump himself responded.

I AM ON MY WAY, SEE YOU SOON! https://t.co/EgUBqPNlYh — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2020

The man we carried was Ervin Julian, he is a 100 year old WW2 Navy Veteran that wants to support Trump! — Intellectual_Patriots (@Intel_Patriots) February 19, 2020

