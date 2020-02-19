NBC News’ Brandy Zadrozny has a piece Wednesday about “the boogaloo,” a group that says it wants a second Civil War against liberals, particularly the gun-grabbing types, we’d imagine. Zadrozny bases much of her research on a new report by the Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI), “an independent nonprofit of scientists and engineers that tracks and reports on misinformation and hate speech across social media.”

The NCRI says the boogaloo movement has moved onto social media spaces such as Facebook and Twitter, “as well as fringe websites including 4chan.”

Wait … did this whole thing start on 4chan? In any case, the weapon of choice to spark the next Civil War seems to be memes.

So … 4chan.

Zadrozny didn’t talk to “dirt farmer,” though, and now he’s yelling at her about it.

We certainly wouldn’t yell, but we don’t think it would have hurt the story to include one of those gun-wielding civil war inciters. Disgraced fact-checker Talia Lavin would have — the far-right is her specialty, even if she occasionally mistakes a military tattoo for a Nazi symbol.

Oh no, a meme!

She could have worked that quote into the piece.

Anyways, read the whole piece and decide for yourself if you should be concerned. And remember that the Virginia Second Amendment rally was free of violence, and a bunch of lefties called the participants white supremacists and Nazis. And note how NBC News slipped in a photo from the peaceful Virginia rally for its piece on boogaloo, to sort of conflate the two.

Also, 4chan.

