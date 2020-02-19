Of course, there had to be a question about climate change at the Democratic debate in Las Vegas, and it came from Telemundo’s Vanessa Hauc, who wanted to know what candidates would do about those companies that are responsible for the destruction of our planet. Jail the executives, maybe?

“What would you do with these companies that are responsible for the destruction of our planet?” – Telemundo’s Vanessa Hauc in a totally unbiased question that wasn’t loaded whatsoever. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 20, 2020

“What would you do about the companies that are responsible for the destruction of our planet?” What an absolutely dumb question. #DemDebate — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) February 20, 2020

“What would you do with these companies who are responsible for the destruction of our planet?" This Telemundo moderator is terrible — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 20, 2020

“What would you do with these companies who are responsible for the destruction of our planet!?,” says the moderator. That’s a real measured, balanced, fact based question!! #DemDebates — Jon Miller (@MillerStream) February 20, 2020

WOW…what a rationally unbiased question from @vanessahauc…"what will you do with these companies that are responsible for the DESTRUCTION of our planet?" #journalism #demdebate @CurtisHouck — Robert Croft (@RobertNCroft) February 20, 2020

“What would you do to these companies responsible for the destruction of our planet?” That was an actual question. #DemDebate — Brian Ruff (@DecaffDog) February 20, 2020

Question: "What would you do with these companies that are responsible for the destruction of our planet?" Biden: sue them all! — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) February 20, 2020

Destruction of our planet? #journalism — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) February 20, 2020

MSNBC "What will you do with the companies responsible for the destruction of our planet." Somebody destroyed our planet? Why didn't anyone tell me?#DemocraticDebate #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/y574bxOglF — Leo Sopicki (@LeoOfMars) February 20, 2020