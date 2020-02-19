A lot of liberal blue-checks are really, really upset that President Trump has named Ambassador Richard Grenell to be his acting director of national intelligence, but MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow got right to work. Not content to just write him off as a Twitter troll, Maddow found a photo that blows the lid off the whole thing, and it leads back to … Ukraine.

Sept 20, 2019. (He's ambassador to Germany, not Ukraine). https://t.co/sfFR7x6Xwr — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) February 19, 2020

What on earth is the ambassador to Germany doing in Ukraine? It looks like he was voicing U.S. opposition to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which would carry gas from Russia to … wait for it … Germany.

Holy shit you guys. She doesn’t realize why he was there! https://t.co/8YkWtMbPGo — RepEEE (@EEElverhoy) February 20, 2020

Maddow is already concocting a Conspiracy Theory https://t.co/tLwgY4BFRA — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) February 20, 2020

And how does gas get to Germany? https://t.co/ZbbMjKvue9 — (((Dal Jeanis))) (@DalJeanis) February 20, 2020

Most of Germany’s gas is shipped through Ukraine, you utter fool https://t.co/IuKr8FdWaq — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) February 20, 2020

Also in the tweet you posted, @RichardGrenell is showing his *opposition* to NordStream2, which is a RUSSIAN pipeline Putin considers one of his most important strategic projects. Good luck fitting that into your Collusion Hoax jigsaw crazy cat lady pic.twitter.com/SU5MojihRp — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) February 20, 2020

Ummm Nordstream 2/Gazprom is kind of a big deal. Kind of Russia’s economic lifeline. Trump/Congress sanctioned Germany over it. Crazy that the Ambassador to Germany would involve himself in anything this strategically critical or any other matter related to Germany. — Sherry Sez (@SezSherry) February 20, 2020

OMFG, she doesn’t know that this is pushing independence from Russia https://t.co/Zj1fmY3W6b — Jon (@Jon_D_) February 20, 2020

That issue directly affects US policy and Germany. It's called doing your job. https://t.co/58K55Nhu2B — Mccabe's Porsche on blocks (@Larry_Beech) February 20, 2020

Hopefully Acting ONDI Richard Grenell got the goods on the Bidens & Obama in the Ukraine. Be nice to have a threefer. Or as someone like Maddow would call it, a Throuple. https://t.co/ujuVTbacJB — 36th Chamber of MAGA (@LostMonk71) February 20, 2020

Choose your conspiracy theory, and stick with it. https://t.co/rfyXlzmwyu — Sandman (@gregsand84) February 20, 2020

