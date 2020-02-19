A lot of liberal blue-checks are really, really upset that President Trump has named Ambassador Richard Grenell to be his acting director of national intelligence, but MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow got right to work. Not content to just write him off as a Twitter troll, Maddow found a photo that blows the lid off the whole thing, and it leads back to … Ukraine.

What on earth is the ambassador to Germany doing in Ukraine? It looks like he was voicing U.S. opposition to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which would carry gas from Russia to … wait for it … Germany.

Trending

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ambassadorGermanyNord Stream 2rachel maddowRichard GrenellUkraine