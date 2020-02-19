Michael Bloomberg hasn’t spoken much at Wednesday’s Democratic debate, but all the body blows landing on him would have drowned him out anyway. He did have a good moment, though, when he said that America is so wonderful that even its best-known socialist has three houses.

That hit a nerve with Bernie Sanders.

Aww, snap. Bloomberg's best moment calling out socialist Bernie's three houses. pic.twitter.com/ncKxkQqSUg — Scott Whitlock (@ScottJW) February 20, 2020

🔥HOLY SAVAGE 🔥 SANDERS: "Rich people and wealth are bad!" BLOOMBERG: “What a wonderful country we have. The best known socialist in the company happens to be a millionaire with three houses. What did I miss?” SANDERS: “I do have a summer camp. Forgive me for that.” Ohhhhhh pic.twitter.com/UXrKlrg1E8 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 20, 2020

Question for Vermonters: Do most people have "a summer camp"? — Kayla Tausche (@kaylatausche) February 20, 2020

Bernie Sanders just said everyone in VT has a summer camp – is he going to be giving those away free now, too? — M. Mendoza Ferrer (@m_mendozaferrer) February 20, 2020

A summer "camp" – yeah, sure. — American Girl 💎 (@DCBlossomz) February 20, 2020

lol Bernie Sanders describing his second home on Lake Champlain as "a summer camp." — Ruby Cramer (@rubycramer) February 20, 2020

“Like thousands of other Vermonters I do have a summer camp." https://t.co/o4bBKwaDRb — Ruby Cramer (@rubycramer) February 20, 2020

Bloomberg hits Sanders, saying it's ironic that the most prominent socialist in the country has three houses. Ouch… Sanders response that like most Vermonters he has a "summer camp" was … odd. #DemDebate — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) February 20, 2020

@BernieSanders I want a summer camp. 😢 — ForMySake (@ForMySake4) February 20, 2020

All you Bernie bro socialists with summer cabins raise your hand. — Speech≠Violence (@Truthiness4U) February 20, 2020

I want a summer camp. — KarmaDog (@KarmaDogOh) February 20, 2020

What’s a summer camp? — DRR (@DrrDenise) February 20, 2020

He probably means a trailer or camper. You know, he's "one of us" 🙄 — zorivera56 (@zorivera56) February 20, 2020

Bernie was so butthurt for getting called out. — Jordan Ratz (@RatzJordan) February 20, 2020