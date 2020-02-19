Michael Bloomberg hasn’t spoken much at Wednesday’s Democratic debate, but all the body blows landing on him would have drowned him out anyway. He did have a good moment, though, when he said that America is so wonderful that even its best-known socialist has three houses.
That hit a nerve with Bernie Sanders.
Aww, snap. Bloomberg's best moment calling out socialist Bernie's three houses. pic.twitter.com/ncKxkQqSUg
— Scott Whitlock (@ScottJW) February 20, 2020
🔥HOLY SAVAGE 🔥
SANDERS: "Rich people and wealth are bad!"
BLOOMBERG: “What a wonderful country we have. The best known socialist in the company happens to be a millionaire with three houses. What did I miss?”
SANDERS: “I do have a summer camp. Forgive me for that.”
Ohhhhhh pic.twitter.com/UXrKlrg1E8
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 20, 2020
