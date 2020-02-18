We can probably all agree that Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to very publically tear President Trump’s State of the Union speech in half at the conclusion was a bad choice; sure, we’re certain there were some Democrats who cheered her on, but to a lot of the country, it just looked petty, especially after Trump had honored so many worthy people throughout.

Pelosi told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour that what she saw was a reality show, and she was particularly bitter that Trump would come into her House and present the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh instead of doing it in the Oval Office if anywhere.

She also claims that she would not have torn up the entire speech if she could have found a page without a falsehood on it, but darn it, even the page honoring the serviceman reuniting with his family must have had some untruth right at the bottom, so it was shredded with the rest.

Trending

We hope the video of her tearing up the SOTU address appears in every Trump campaign ad. And prayers up for Rush.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Christiane AmanpourCNNNancy PelosiRush LimbaughspeechState of the Uniontear