Here’s some video of Joe Biden in Iowa, so we’re not sure when this was, but Tom Elliott found it courtesy of NowThis News, and it shows part of Joe Biden’s plan to tackle climate change. One way to do it is to either cancel the debt or outright pay other countries not to cut down trees. For example, the world would pay Brazil not $2 billion but $20 billion to not cut down trees.

In Marion, Iowa, @JoeBiden suggests the U.S. should lead an effort to pay countries to not cut down their trees: “What I would do … we’ll get the rest of the world to say, ‘Here’s what we’re going to do: We will pay Brazil $20 billion — not $2 billion — to not cut down” trees pic.twitter.com/89GROYTFj7 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 18, 2020

That’s ridiculous! — Ed Harkins (@elharks14) February 18, 2020

He’s lost his damn mind. — Traci Engeld (@tracilynne621) February 18, 2020

What??? Crazy, even for Joe. — tweetytweeter (@tweetytweeter61) February 18, 2020

Keep in mind he said he’d organize the entire hemisphere and the world would pay Brazil $20 billion not to burn down its forests.

Hunter wants a job in Brazil. — Nirguna Sanjay Prakash Sahoo (@DrSanjayPSahoo) February 18, 2020

And so it was that the Dept of Trees and Shrubs was born. Followed closely by the Division of Sweat Reclamation and the 30 second rule of food dropped on the floor was extended by the FDA to 2 minutes. Thanks Joe! We couldnt have fkd ourselves any better had you not come along. — Bill The Wall (@BillGilbride) February 18, 2020

What a great precedent. Can’t wait until Biden takes office and every other country starts immediate deforestation efforts to get a free $20 billion from the US to knock it off. https://t.co/RGyg1Ccep2 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) February 18, 2020

Good grief. @TheDemocrats including Biden do not have a sane relationship with money — Joe the Dissident (@joethepatriotic) February 18, 2020

After spending all his adult life in government, Biden has no concept of money.https://t.co/PD4KT6YnN8 — Luvenalis (@Luvenalis1) February 18, 2020

Perhaps we need to have that same "money doesn't grow on trees" conversation with the Democrats, that we have with our kids. — ✝️CONSERVITEXAN🇺🇲 (@LibertyandArms) February 18, 2020

Just keep shaking the tax-payer money-tree. — Dog meme fact checker (@_ToKeN_nEgRo) February 18, 2020

Brilliant…..right? — Conservative John (@ConservativeJ17) February 18, 2020

Tell you what Joe – I won't cut down the trees on my property if you give me just $1 million dollars. What a great deal! You're such a genius. Thanks for telling us all your brilliant ideas. — Lying Dog-Faced Pony-Soldier (@AuburnG39319622) February 18, 2020

Did a branch fall on this guy's head. — Mindless Deplorable (@MindlessDeplor1) February 18, 2020

Great idea, Joe. Give money to countries who will line up to take the money to fatten their Swiss bank accounts while kids in OUR inner cities may not have a tree in their neighborhood. Aid for citizens first. — Ray Maddalone (@GlowplugvRay) February 18, 2020

Is he going to withhold the $20 billion if they don’t stop cutting? That’s bribery! — Tabula Rasa (@tabularasa202) February 18, 2020

So quid pro quo? — TestaDuda (@TestaDuda) February 18, 2020

OMG free education & free healthcare to illegal & free money to other countries for trees. Does it ever stop with these people? Let me know when one of the candidates offer something that doesn't cost American citizens more in taxes for other countries & their citizens — Darlene Lelonek (@dpvpinBuffalo) February 18, 2020

Haa! Let’s just invade them. It’s cheaper — Mr. Roboto (Raspberry Pi 3B+) (@MrRoboto2019) February 18, 2020

I’d like to see @Biden pass the hat for this idea! How many rallies would it take to collect $20 billion from his supporters? — Bill Craver (@Craver_Crave) February 18, 2020

This only sounds like a good idea if you’re an idiot who spends their entire life inside a city and doesn’t know trees are growing 33% faster than we can cut them down. This is what happens when you think Ferngully and the Lorax are documentaries. — JustLooking (@HowAboutNoJack) February 18, 2020

So you’re goal is to commit to spending taxpayer money on literally anything without so much as a payback period, to try and get voters from Bernie? Just stop, Joe. You blew it. — Benny (@Hi_Im_Benny) February 18, 2020

