We’re not sure what Joe Biden is hoping to do, except to pander, by continually asserting that DACA students are in many ways more American than most Americans. Back in January, he told a crowd in Iowa that DACA recipients are “in many cases, more American than most Americans are, because they have done well in school. They believe in basic principles we all share.”

We know they have done well in school because the mainstream media continually ensures every DACA student they feature is the valedictorian of their class. But when Biden says, “Think about it,” we do think about it, and no, we don’t think DACA recipients are more American than anyone else.

Joe Biden: “These DACA students are more American than most Americans are.”pic.twitter.com/wXKJRBz7QA — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 17, 2020

Democrats are still clueless as to why President Trump was elected — Stephen Bergeron⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@stevebergeron12) February 17, 2020

Most Americans are more American than Joe Biden is. — Crabby Conservative (@mainemicrobe) February 17, 2020

Democrats strategy to beat Trump: Since Trump puts Americans first, we are going to put them second! Foreigners over Americans! Good luck with that. — Andrew 🇺🇸 (@CorrectAndrew) February 17, 2020

And he just keeps saying it. Of course, he has to pump up his old boss’s achievements, even if they were dubious executive memos and not laws passed by Congress and upheld by the Supreme Court.

Joe Biden needs to be the nominee so that President Trump can dominate and humiliate him into shutting up. — Bryan Brummett (@Tbar4b) February 17, 2020

When Biden say “no, I’m serious” after a such a statement, he unknowingly gives the vibe that he is *not serious*. — Damon imani (@damonimani) February 17, 2020

So someone who came here illegally with illegal parents is more American than the rest of us. I would like a refund on all my taxes. — Kirby Blomstedt (@BlomstedtKirby) February 17, 2020

Wow, that shows a complete disdain for American citizens, why would anyone trust this man to be their president. — Robert Frank (@RobertF49670338) February 17, 2020

If by "American" he means disposable workers to be used up and then cast aside by coastal elites, then perhaps yes. In that case people like Biden may well see them as more "American". — SW (@SW1774) February 17, 2020

I had to replay that a few times to try to understand what he's trying to say here. It's easier if I sum it up: he's virtue signaling to guilty white leftists — Melvin Ferd (@MelvinFerd) February 17, 2020

Yeah? Then why are they always waving Mexican flags? — Janylou22 * Text TRUMP to 88022 * (@JanWelsh22) February 17, 2020

