Here’s a clip from Brian Stelter’s Sunday show, “Reliable Sources, and it’s kind of funny because he shows what we’ve all been aware of for a long time: the memo went out to journalists that “authoritarianism” was the word of the week, and Stelter displays a sampling of all the headlines that managed to work it in.

He then consults an “expert” on how to tell if your president is on his way to becoming a dictator — not that President Trump is, but he sure checks off a lot of the boxes.

Reading from the 2018 book How Democracies Die: "Institutions become political weapons, wielded forcefully by those who control them against those who do not. This is how elected autocrats subvert democracy…" pic.twitter.com/SWwlDUKAM4 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 17, 2020

Well look at that on how democracies die: when “institutions become political weapons, wielded forcefully by those who control them.” So, is he talking about the IRS under Obama, or the FBI under Obama, or … what exactly?

Good description of how Comey, CNN’s McCabe, et al, used their power against Trump. Crazy to watch media pretend that didn’t happen and that any necessary and Constitutional political oversight of our-of-control DOJ is nefarious. Basic gaslighting. https://t.co/T6OWApq9UL — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 17, 2020

Sorry, Brian is not smart enough to know what gaslighting is or that he's doing it. — Lonely Libertarian (@FrankLasCPA) February 17, 2020

When I read Stelter or other reporters of that ilk, I usually become speechless because I can't fathom the extensiveness of the deception and misdirection. I don't know how to respond. I'm glad to follow people who respond with good arguments. — Redwolf 🇺🇸🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Redwolf5858) February 17, 2020

They understand it well because it is their playbook. Guilty — Barbara Anne (@ItsBarbaraAnne) February 17, 2020

the left-wing media like CNN is thoroughly corrupt and agenda-driven.

They protect the Intel State crooks because the crooks were trying to take down the president they despise. — Jack (@jacqueslelapin) February 17, 2020

The lack of self-awareness and intellectual integrity continues to be stunning. — erik ford (@illinoisSOS) February 17, 2020

The guy has zero self-awareness. — Drain Bamage🍥 (@IsDrainBamaged) February 17, 2020

They seem incapable of seeing what's sitting in plain site right in front of their noses. It's amazing to watch.#ProjectionCult — Middle Name's James (@doradopescado) February 17, 2020

Gaslighting 101. — Salvatorey Boette (@SBoette) February 17, 2020

It’s all smoke and mirrors for the left. They are willing to lie with a straight face and tell you that what you just saw or heard didn’t actually happen. — RBL (@Rrrbbblll) February 17, 2020

Step 1: Lefty publications push 'authoritarianism' Step 2: Stelter/CNN cites these headlines as proof of same — Pete Krell (@PeterAKrell) February 17, 2020

Bingo.

Whereby, Brian Stelter inadvertently explains the repercussions of the mainstream media becoming subverted as a propaganda organ of the Democratic Party. — Big Apple Infidel 🔴 (@BigAppleInfidel) February 17, 2020

They hate getting caught, so they accuse the other side of the very crimes they committed. — Man-Bear-Pig (@Man_Bear_Pig3) February 17, 2020

Are you…coming out in favor of prosecuting the IC folks who worked against the Trump campaign? LOL – of course not. That would make sense. — NotBruinOregon81 (@NotBruinOregon) February 17, 2020

This has to be one of the most amazingly clueless displays I've ever witnessed out of the media. You've just described what was done to Trump and his team by a DC bureaucracy that believes they, instead of the President, run the Executive Branch of government. — Charles Dunkley (@cedunkley) February 17, 2020

You literally just described the entire 8 yrs of Barry… — Eric Lang (@EricLan60504755) February 17, 2020

For instance, Obama’s IRS targeting Republican organizations. — Mary Schmid (@MarySchmid2) February 17, 2020

Exactly what President Obama did with the IRS, The Justice Department, FBI, and CIA. He was spying on political enemies, spying on journalists, etc. — Stephen 74 🎤🏛🌋 (@Hydraman40Black) February 17, 2020

Good description of the Obama administration‼️ You’re on track to something, a little late but on track! 😏 — LetFreedomRing ✝️🚂💨💨🇺🇸 (@MariaMe42546452) February 17, 2020

So are we intentionally forgetting crossfire hurricane? Of course we are. — Lisa ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Lisalovessports) February 17, 2020

This describes EXACTLY what Democrats and people at the top of agencies did to Trump and his campaign — BamaNicki (@bamanicky) February 17, 2020

The irony is so thick here you could eat it. — DJ (@DJNYified) February 17, 2020

Proof he doesn't read what he writes. He is describing the Left autocracy as it lines up governmental forces to crush conservatives, either by casting them into irrelevance, or using prosecutors to impoverish or jail. https://t.co/4T7XrYIZyt — John Gibson (@GibsonRadio) February 17, 2020

WOW, Brian finally talking about how Democrats and deep state have degraded our institutions to go after their political opponents. This is the first step at healing from your TDS. — Marius Hurton-Text TRUMP to 88022 (@HurtonMarius) February 17, 2020

I agree and kudos to Brian — Norman Piper (@elcuckerino) February 17, 2020

CNN’s lack of self awareness is mind numbing. I can’t figure if it’s ignorance or malicious intent. Either way it’s a disgrace. — Brigitte🇺🇸 (@im_mykidsmom) February 17, 2020

Which administration was it again that spied on journalists?

