Here’s a clip from Brian Stelter’s Sunday show, “Reliable Sources, and it’s kind of funny because he shows what we’ve all been aware of for a long time: the memo went out to journalists that “authoritarianism” was the word of the week, and Stelter displays a sampling of all the headlines that managed to work it in.

He then consults an “expert” on how to tell if your president is on his way to becoming a dictator — not that President Trump is, but he sure checks off a lot of the boxes.

Well look at that on how democracies die: when “institutions become political weapons, wielded forcefully by those who control them.” So, is he talking about the IRS under Obama, or the FBI under Obama, or … what exactly?

Bingo.

Which administration was it again that spied on journalists?

