We know there are still a lot of you out there who don’t believe that trans women should compete in women’s sports; for one thing, they keep breaking records and dominating whichever sport they enter, while cis women are left in the dust.

If you think for some reason that’s “unfair,” then it’s simple: You don’t think trans girls are “real” girls.

If you are angry or think it’s “unfair” for a trans girl to beat a cis girl in a sporting event then fundamentally you don’t think trans girls are “real” girls. It’s that simple. — Chase Strangio (@chasestrangio) February 17, 2020

It is that simple, I agree. They’re not girls. They don’t belong in female sports. — Lis: Not Cis (@KitsuneGendFree) February 17, 2020

You are 100% correct. We don’t think they’re “real girls” because they’re not. Simple. 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Whiskey, Esq. 🥃 (@LibertyRalston) February 17, 2020

This is 100% accurate. Trans girls are boys. — BicycleBelle🚲 (@BicycleBelle00) February 17, 2020

Correct. What's your point? — Joan ⚢ (@joandjackwooll1) February 17, 2020

I don't think trans girls are real girls, because they aren't hence the pre-fix 'trans'. They are males. Biologically, stronger than females. — Sofia Keki (@SoloKeki) February 17, 2020

Of course they aren’t real girls. Get a grip. And regardless of who wins, they’ve displaced a girl from her rightful place and chance to compete. It’s that simple. — The Fat Controller👊 (@itsjillgardner) February 17, 2020

You got that right. "Trans girls" are male, hence not girls.

It's that simple. As males, they have a huge physical advantage over females. Hence, their participation in female sports gives them an unfair advantage. — member of a sexually dimorphic species (@yatakalam) February 17, 2020

They aren't. It's that simple. — Sin (@SinOfSilence) February 17, 2020

“Real girls”, girls are female, not a concept to be validated. — Charlilot (@charli_lot) February 17, 2020

So someone who is biologically male, who goes through male puberty, who has a different skeletal structure, bone density, lung capacity, narrower hips, larger hands, larger bones, muscular structure etc has no advantage whatsoever over females ? Are you high? — Ian (@ianmacpheee) February 17, 2020

Sport is sex-segregated for a reason. Since trans women are biologically male, most have gone through a male puberty (unless it was blocked at a young age). This provides an advantage. What people are saying is that this is unfair in sex-segregated sport. — Ed (@Ed_UKation) February 17, 2020

Smart enough to be a lawyer but not smart enough to understand biology and puberty — Arielle Scarcella (@ArielleScarcell) February 17, 2020

Here’s a witty rejoinder to all you bigots out there:

Notably most of the people complaining about how trans girls “threaten” women’s sports have never advocated for pay equity or resource equity or women’s coaches or anything else that would invest in women’s sports. — Chase Strangio (@chasestrangio) February 17, 2020

Take that.

Related: