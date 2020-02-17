We know there are still a lot of you out there who don’t believe that trans women should compete in women’s sports; for one thing, they keep breaking records and dominating whichever sport they enter, while cis women are left in the dust.

If you think for some reason that’s “unfair,” then it’s simple: You don’t think trans girls are “real” girls.

Here’s a witty rejoinder to all you bigots out there:

Take that.

