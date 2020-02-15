Did you know that 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is gay? Of course you do, but do you know he’s not the right kind of gay, and by some measures is even straight?

Slate’s Christina Cauterucci wrote a piece explaining that yes, Buttigieg is gay, but he’s also white, male, upper-class, Midwestern, married, Ivy League–educated, and a man of faith. Did he ever experience true oppression as a gay man? Then The Outline ran a piece asking if Buttigieg was bad for gays with the headline, “Mayor Pete might be the most palatable gay man in America. That’s precisely the problem.”

Over at the Los Angeles Review of Books, Greta LaFleur noted that the TIME cover of Buttigieg and his husband Chasten looked like a Norman Rockwell painting, it was just so … white. She went on to claim that the cover depicted “heterosexuality without women.”

Now the New Yorker is on the case trying to explain the queer movement against Buttigieg.

Masha Gessen writes:

The notion that some of us think Buttigieg is not gay enough has an identifiable relationship to the facts, which are that, for the purposes of this discussion, people who grew up queer in this country fall into two distinct categories of experience. One is the experience of never fitting in, being bullied by classmates for the way you walk, the way you look in clothes, the way you hit or fail to hit—all the things that set you apart before you have language to describe them…. And then there is the other experience, the life of blending in, only to surprise your classmates—or, more likely, former classmates who follow you on social media—with the revelation that you are gay. I am not arguing that one category of experience is worse or more difficult or painful than the other. There are people who revel in their specialness from an early age, and there are people who fit in but feel tormented by their deep secret. I am saying only that these two kinds of experience are very different.

See, there it is again. Buttigieg might be gay, but he embodies the straight, white male experience. And furthermore: “Buttigieg is the ultimate candidate of the country’s post-2016 trauma. He is not a woman. He is not a socialist. He is decidedly not a revolutionary. He does not make big, sweeping promises, except one: that nothing much will change, only Donald Trump won’t be President.”

So Andrew Sullivan is right: the argument about Buttigieg is that his politics aren’t gay enough.

You’d think.

According to outlets like MSNBC, Bernie Sanders is the hard leftist, while Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, and Joe Biden are all “moderates.”

Democrats are weird: all the black candidates drop out and Joe “Articulate and Clean” Biden picks up all the black support while Buttigieg can’t even count on the LGBT community to vote for him. It’s fun to watch, though.

