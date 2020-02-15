A serial subway crook in New York who snatches money out of people’s hands and has been arrested 139 times told the New York Daily News that the state’s new bail reform law is “lit,” and he’s been freed three times without having to post bail since the law went into effect Jan. 1.

“I take $200, $300 a day of your money, cracker! You can’t stop me!” shouts Charles Barry after his 139th known arrest. He praises NY’s “bail reform” law, and the Democrats behind it. He’s accused of robbing Subway riders & numerous other crimes. https://t.co/HqVHgml1Ek — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 15, 2020

The bail reform policy eliminates cash bail and pre-trial detention for misdemeanors and most low-level felonies.

The New York Daily News reports:

“I’m famous! I take $200, $300 a day of your money, cracker! You can’t stop me!” [Charles] Barry yelled to a Daily News reporter late Thursday night as police led him out of NYPD Transit District 1 headquarters in the Columbus Circle station. “Bail reform, it’s lit!” Barry said. “It’s the Democrats! The Democrats know me and the Republicans fear me. You can’t touch me! I can’t be stopped!” … Barry, 56, who has served six stints in state prison, has been arrested six times since New York’s bail reform laws took effect Jan. 1. After each arrest, he was freed without bail because the charges against him did not involve violence. Twice he was charged with stealing money unsuspecting straphangers were trying to insert in MetroCard vending machines.

Grabbing money out of people’s hands isn’t violent, so he gets to go free without posting bail.

