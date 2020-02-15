Retired White House correspondent Sam Donaldson has not only endorsed Michael Bloomberg for president, he’s already shot a campaign ad.

I’m pretty curious what Donaldson’s number was, and what he’s doing with the money. Some transparency, @MikeBloomberg? Would make a killer reality show! https://t.co/gae6CZw4YM — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) February 15, 2020

Of course Donaldson spends most of the ad bashing President Trump, but were he still working, we’d never know what Donaldson thought about Trump, because he’s been nothing if not independent in his 52-year career. It’s only now that he’s retired that he’s giving a peek into his personal political leanings. Or at least that’s what CNN’s Brian Stelter thinks.

In Sam Donaldson's 52 years as a reporter, he strived for complete independence. Now, for the first time, the retired correspondent is endorsing a candidate for federal office — Michael Bloomberg. Here's what he told @andersoncooper pic.twitter.com/tLjKJdAFPo — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 15, 2020

Yeah, it was always a mystery which side Donaldson was rooting for. https://t.co/g4oCT9NNlf — BT (@back_ttys) February 15, 2020

What happened to reporters not rooting for a side?

Oh, that changes everything. — TamaStrong (@merpmerp77) February 15, 2020

He didn’t “strive” very hard, we all knew. — Dog Face Pony Soldier (@Dboyz22) February 15, 2020

Key words in your tweet “strives for complete independence” – the next part should have been but FAILED. His partisan viewpoint was always very evident, now him endorsing Bloomberg calls his intelligence into question 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Pattie Taz (@wudnshu) February 15, 2020

TRANSLATION: Donaldson finally admits he has been biased all along. This time, the check was big enough to make it worth being open about it. — LyingDogFacedPonySoldier ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Dagny_Galt) February 15, 2020

He didn’t actually strive for complete independence though — Patrick Ruffini (@PatrickRuffini) February 15, 2020

You need to get out your GPS and find a clue about what "independence" is. CNN isn't it. — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) February 15, 2020

Complete independence? — Jim 89th (@J89th) February 15, 2020

“… he strived for complete independence. Now, for the first time…” Good one, Brian! pic.twitter.com/ia3RxsTWAJ — Uri Blago (@UriBlago) February 15, 2020

This isn't news, this is PR — Nobody (@mcyost) February 15, 2020

“The paycheck was too good to pass up, also TDS” — Mr. Nuclear Cocaine (@MrNukemCocaine) February 15, 2020

With Bloomberg, one must ask, was Sam Donaldson compensated for this endorsement? — Alamo_on_the_rise 🆘🍑 (@AlamoOnTheRise) February 15, 2020

“Well, I did a lot of soul searching – attending rallies, examining policy, and then when the check from Bloomberg arrived, I knew what I had to do.” — Braedon Saunders (@bsaunders73) February 15, 2020

The only things Donaldson ever strove for were the spotlight and liberal DC consensus. — Will Collier (@willcollier) February 15, 2020

That’s hilarious…Sam Donaldson was a leftwing activist his entire career.

Everyone knew it…

Stelter is either delusional or dishonest, or both — Humphrey (@MandaineE) February 15, 2020

Not sure anyone ever thought he wasn’t partisan . But the first question I would ask is if he was paid. — [email protected] (@justme_lilly) February 15, 2020

Oh wow! This changes everything! Sam Donaldson endorses Bloomberg? Millions have been waiting on his lead… — B. Steve White (@bstevewhite) February 15, 2020

Donaldson despised Reagan. He has NEVER been unbiased. He is just now being honest. Trump financed his 2016 campaign. He has always been independent. — Ruth Hill (@rhill22733) February 15, 2020

I don’t know how old you are, Stelter, but Sam Donaldson was NEVER independent!! He openly went professed his love for and went fishing with Jimmy Carter, he constantly badgered Reagan with questions that showed his leftist bias. — Teri Cooper Brown🙂 (@terib3294) February 15, 2020

This loser supported Carter, Mondale and Dukakis. https://t.co/mHKxDVKzaw — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 15, 2020

One of the old school fake newsers. They used to get away with it because we didn’t know any better than to trust them. — Nick in LA (@NickinLA2) February 15, 2020

What I remember about Donaldson is he was rude and tried to make himself the center of attention. — Coach Gus Thompson Pearl (@pearl_gus) February 15, 2020

He probably reminds Stelter of his colleague Jim Acosta then.

Oh, please! I'm old enough to remember well how "independent" Donaldson was. 😂🤣 — Schrödinger's Equation 📌 (@Einsteins_Folly) February 15, 2020

Least newsworthy presidential endorsement in recorded history. — Michael Hiltzik (@hiltzikm) February 15, 2020

It’s as big as when John Mellencamp endorsed Bloomberg, if not bigger.

He has endorsed plenty of candidates. He is just making it explicit this time instead of pretending that he is independent. — WillieW (@WWP_1) February 15, 2020

Most of us were able to “guess” Sam Donaldson’s political leanings long ago. Behaving as if this is a bombshell is really kind of pathetic. — KCarlson: Credulous Boomer Rube (@Quintlexia) February 15, 2020

@MikeBloomberg instructed his employees “not” to report fairly or negatively on him and other Democrat nominees. How can any journalist, working or retired, possibly condone this behavior? — Safe Spaces Podcast (@real_safespaces) February 15, 2020

The same Bloomberg who barred his journalists from covering/critiquing himself and DNC candidates, but approves them reporting on the Republican presidential candidate.

52 years “striving for independence” and its that Bloomberg that this ex reporter endorses?

‘K!

Gotcha! — Roger (@rogergumley) February 15, 2020

Even Piers Morgan wants to know how media hall monitor Stelter can overlook Bloomberg News’ announcement that it wouldn’t investigate any of the Democratic candidates.

Why was Donaldson not asked if he agreed with Bloomberg banning his own 2700 Bloomberg News journalists from investigating him during his presidential campaign – but still allowing them to investigate Trump? Staggering how US media is just accepting this. https://t.co/aDJxNsh56o — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 15, 2020

