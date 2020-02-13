This study might have come too late for the man who wrote about having a vasectomy so as not to contribute to further warming of the planet by introducing more humans to it. And then there’s BirthStrike, the group of women in the U.K. who are “too scared to have kids, because of climate change.” In short, there has been no shortage of warnings that children contribute to climate change and it’s best to have none at all if you can help it.

Vox is reporting on a new study, though, that suggests having children provides motivation to keep fighting climate change.

You don't have to limit the number of children you have because of climate change, a new study finds. In fact, the joy and hope that children bring could help motivate us to keep pushing for the change we need. https://t.co/5KoyVQu0LO — Vox (@voxdotcom) February 13, 2020

Did liberal Vox just say that children bring joy and hope? That’s headline enough, but having fewer kids will not save the climate? Trust us: we had to dig through a whole lot of gloom and doom in the comments just to find some sense.

Glad to see some push back against the anti-natalist wave — Consul-iZambane (@EmperorAxe) February 13, 2020

True. Joy and Hope are good (two of my daughters' middles names). Also true: children are worth having even they don't make us feel better about the state of the world and even if they make more emissions. — Alfred Cedeño (@ReyPescador) February 13, 2020

Humans should waste less and fix climate issues. But humans are also wonderful and good to have around. Humans are inherently valuable. Humans are not a virus. — Alfred Cedeño (@ReyPescador) February 13, 2020

Gosh, I could have told Vox that. Wait until they find out cows are actually good for the planet. — Nancy, Boomer Rube 👀 (@SameOldNancy) February 13, 2020

Malthus

Ehrlich

Thunberg same fatalist garbage, different century. — free_continental_politics_from7to10 (@from7to10) February 13, 2020

Wow they actually ran a story that wasn’t Malthusian. https://t.co/o3KjzQ3d8X — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 13, 2020

Greta Thunberg is gonna cancel Vox tomorrow. — Woody's 360° View (@Woodys360) February 14, 2020

What wisdom. Now tell San Fran that using toilets is good for the planet. How civilization survives people like you is beyond me. — Phil Johnson (@PhilJoh08339769) February 13, 2020

Thanks for your permission Vox – LOL — Please FACT CHECK Liberals! (@uhavbadsportsiq) February 13, 2020

Thanks, Vox!!! — Gert B. Frobe (@ThumblessGrasp) February 13, 2020

Who TF needs permission to have as many or as few children as they want from the likes of Vox and some study they cite. — Acquitted AF👌🖕 (@ssnbattlechop) February 13, 2020

Wow. Was Vox just reasonable? What a welcome surprise — luke johnson (@lukejoh77899111) February 13, 2020

Anyone who was waiting for the results of a climate change study to decide whether to have children should probably not reproduce and pollute the gene pool. — Guy Amoresano (@gvincentamore) February 13, 2020

Perhaps we could look at children as gifts whose creativity and drive will build a better future. — The Intersect (@mburm201) February 13, 2020

No the left needs to take this seriously and stop reproducing! Thanks. — TEARanny (@WhoorTour) February 13, 2020

Liberals are nuts. — PattiD05 (@PattiD05) February 13, 2020

People missing out on the joy of children because they believe they are helping the planet is truly the devil’s work — little sweet tweets (@Lil_SweetTweets) February 13, 2020

An article that isnt 100% hot garbage? pic.twitter.com/Xp22hOWrXm — Edward Charles (@EdwCharles20) February 14, 2020

Okay, who broke vox? — call_me_bwana (@call_me_bwana) February 14, 2020

Related: