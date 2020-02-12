Jordan Uhl tells us this graphic comes to us courtesy of MSNBC’s “Hardball” and assures us that yes, it’s real. It looks like progressive Bernie Sanders, who just won New Hampshire, has no chance against the “moderate” Democrats: Pete Buttigieg, Joe Biden, and Amy Klobuchar — if you combine all their numbers.

It’s cute that they think any of those three is a moderate, but they are literally to the right of Sanders in the chart, so … what’s the point again?

It’s like poor conservative Max Boot begging his new party not to make him vote for a socialist over President Trump.

In other news, across the aisle, incumbent President Trump is claiming twice the votes in New Hampshire than Barack Obama got.

