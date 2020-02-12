Jordan Uhl tells us this graphic comes to us courtesy of MSNBC’s “Hardball” and assures us that yes, it’s real. It looks like progressive Bernie Sanders, who just won New Hampshire, has no chance against the “moderate” Democrats: Pete Buttigieg, Joe Biden, and Amy Klobuchar — if you combine all their numbers.

Wow this is bad news for Bernie Sanders when he runs against three people at once in the general. pic.twitter.com/t5mxnMPLwu — jordan (@JordanUhl) February 13, 2020

It’s cute that they think any of those three is a moderate, but they are literally to the right of Sanders in the chart, so … what’s the point again?

This is Orwellian — Walker Bragman (@WalkerBragman) February 13, 2020

The democratic triumvirate rises — Tony Simprano (@Sticky_Llama) February 13, 2020

america's first three-headed president — pastyskin mcirishman (@thepubprobably) February 13, 2020

Lmao is this real? I feel like we are living in constant satire. — Sam The Epic™️ 🌹🧢 (@NTFNonsense) February 13, 2020

Bernie has no chance against the monstrous ButtKloDen — Veteran of a 1000 Pizza Wars (@DanielMadison78) February 13, 2020

Bernie stands no chance against moderate Voltron. He's finished! — ☭ politics understander ☭🕙 (@ACorollaries) February 13, 2020

The centrists are going to form a megazord — Lil Wage 🔨 (@lil_wage) February 13, 2020

Bad news for Bernie when the three of them fuse into one super moderate. A grotesque amalgam but also very reassuring to all the millionaires. — Flynn Goodfriend (@Flynnicism) February 13, 2020

I’m fine with this if they all have to sit on each other’s shoulders in the debates like three kids in a trenchcoat. — Brendel (@Brendelbored) February 13, 2020

"Three centrists in a trench coat could handily dispatch Sanders" — Brett Alcott (@brettakulon) February 13, 2020

Sure, Bernie is strong. Sure, Bernie is the number one contender. Sure, Bernie even has the fan support. But that's all about to change, when he's forced to compete in a fatal four-way, against THE MODERATES in…. HELL. IN. A. CELL. — Master & Margarita Cinematic Universe (@Tuskinton) February 13, 2020

little do they know sanders has spent countless hours in the dojo training in the ancient martial art of kicking three peoples' asses at once — Jack Crosbie (@jscros) February 13, 2020

I’ve never seen cognitive dissonance defined so clearly with a picture — Derek (@deeboscoup) February 13, 2020

The President, the Vice-President, and the Vice-Vice-President. — Jonny’sControl64 (@SuperJonny64) February 13, 2020

Wait until Bloomberg joins and they go up to 54% — Nate Igor Smith (@drivenbyboredom) February 13, 2020

Yeah, but Bernie x 3 = 78%. Checkmate. — Chris H 🏳️‍🌈 (@Chris_H_Politic) February 13, 2020

They are trying so so hard lol — G dub rose (@Gwowwow) February 13, 2020

It’s like poor conservative Max Boot begging his new party not to make him vote for a socialist over President Trump.

The next DNC strategy is to create an amoebic amalgamation of the three to form one, extremely boring and moderate politician. — Keith Donovan (@DradeeusKedi) February 13, 2020

This year's election is going to be a fatal four-way — Tony the Intern (@LyonsDenPhoto) February 13, 2020

I’m sorry this is happening to you. — Michael Elgort ✡️ (@just_whatever) February 13, 2020

Just when you think @MSNBC can't get any worse they outdo themselves. — Pierre Turgeon (@PierreTurgeon77) February 13, 2020

In other news, across the aisle, incumbent President Trump is claiming twice the votes in New Hampshire than Barack Obama got.

President @realDonaldTrump’s primary votes were DOUBLE that of President Obama’s during his re-election campaign. New Hampshire is ready for FOUR MORE YEARS 🇺🇸 https://t.co/uiXrW5BSRs — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) February 12, 2020

