Squad member Rep. Ayanna Pressley used her time on the House floor Wednesday to remind Congress that the United States is sexist “by its very design” and that women here are still shackled. You’d think that one of the Democratic presidents who served for eight years like Clinton or Obama would have fixed that problem, but here we are.

If you’re a woman and didn’t realize the many ways in which you are shackled, here’s Pressley to tell you:

Rep. @AyannaPressley: "The year is now 2020, and here we women are still in so many ways not fully free, still shackled.” “We face pregnancy discrimination, discrimination in the criminal legal system … But this isn’t an accident,” U.S. is “sexist by its very design" pic.twitter.com/EduOUz4YWF — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 13, 2020

Imagine taking this to heart. I’d have no choice but to tell my 3 daughters that they have no reason to even try. She’s either stupid or lying. — Attack Lizard (@MingusYaDingus) February 13, 2020

Thank goodness we recently had the State of the Union speech to uplift people and show them the potential of Americans. To whom would you rather have that little girl who won an opportunity scholarship listen? President Trump or Pressley?

Always the victim. — Oh Good Grief stop it. 🇺🇸👠⛱⚓️ (@YupItsMeElaine) February 13, 2020

Keep playing that victim card so you can be a lifetime nanny for those looking for free stuff without effort. Hard working blue collar people of all identities are working hard to prosper, while your lack of leadership only creates depression. Your time in politics will be short — Tom Ryan (@Lepcon) February 13, 2020

Says a woman who is serving us in Congress. Says the woman that wants to oppress to keep in power. Do not be fooled. She’s a democrat. — Mrs.Batch❤️ (@kimlovesdisney1) February 13, 2020

56% of college students are women, 50.5 % of medical students are women, over 51% of law students are women. — GB (@GBtablereads) February 13, 2020

Shackled how? — Barry Lane (@BarryLa85644439) February 13, 2020

Shackled by what? By who? …or is it whom? Pregnancy discrimination? As in only women can get pregnant? How oppressive. Does anyone take this garbage seriously? — 🌶️ Señor Jalapeño 🌶️ (@ScottJJttocS) February 13, 2020

This act is beyond tiresome. — Ryan Beaulieu (@theryanbeaulieu) February 13, 2020

I am a woman in 2020 and I am fully free. Stop making us into perpetual victims. https://t.co/cXQxARVnIk — Karol Markowicz (@karol) February 13, 2020

Unbelievable. I would argue, looking at several men in my life, that women are *more* free than men in America today. — MizThatcher (@Layner311L) February 13, 2020

This is an insult to women who genuinely suffer from abuse and oppression. — W. Clayton (@weciv01) February 13, 2020

Says the duly elected congresswoman speaking freely and openly on the House floor. — Elijah Cohen (@EasyE3414) February 13, 2020

Totally agree…. you should move to a country less sexist — Trump's Trans Turtle (@CrunchyFartPie) February 13, 2020

She is not demanding freedom or equality. She is demanding special privilege. When you are held to the same standard as all other workers you realize there is no special treatment and it sucks to be treated equal. — Tom Tucker (@MiddleTommy) February 13, 2020

Wow, I am very happy and successful, I must have missed this memo? — Terry Hoffman (@terryhoffman02) February 13, 2020

As a woman I’m so confused by her statements — spatty (@SpattyAl) February 13, 2020

No matter what these virtue signaling grievance peddlers say, women are equal under the law in the US. They have more opportunities than most anywhere in the world. The only reason this person is tearing down America is she makes her living as a perpetual victim. — C. Swickster 🇺🇸 (@cdswick) February 13, 2020

She seems miserable — 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@superfly4X400) February 13, 2020

Pregnancy is just another U.S. sexist conspiracy. — Shark Tank Trading LLC (@SharkTankTrader) February 13, 2020

Oh FFS!!! These people are insane!! There are women in Iran who are in jail for showing their hair! Women having forced FGM! We're so sexist yet she's a f'n Congresswoman!! pic.twitter.com/ONYXSCB9wh — DeplorableMizAmerica (@MizAmerica3) February 13, 2020

I don't know how she, or any other woman can get out of bed every day and face this terrible country. Such a pity. — Conservative John (@ConservativeJ17) February 13, 2020

Glad to see she’s using her floor time to encourage other women to believe they’re victims too.

Related: