Former “Empire” actor and alleged hate crime victim Jussie Smollett has never given up on his story that he was attacked at 2 a.m. outside a Subway restaurant in Chicago by two attackers in red caps yelling, “This is MAGA country.” The police eventually decided to sue for the expense of following up on the case, which seemed pretty airtight, but Smollett fought back and proclaimed his innocence.

Now Fox 32 in Chicago is reporting that Smollett has been indicted by a special prosecutor and is due in court Feb. 24.

Trending

Watch him slither out of this one too.

* * *

Update:

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chicagofakehate crimeindictmentJussie Smollettspecial prosecutor