Former “Empire” actor and alleged hate crime victim Jussie Smollett has never given up on his story that he was attacked at 2 a.m. outside a Subway restaurant in Chicago by two attackers in red caps yelling, “This is MAGA country.” The police eventually decided to sue for the expense of following up on the case, which seemed pretty airtight, but Smollett fought back and proclaimed his innocence.

Now Fox 32 in Chicago is reporting that Smollett has been indicted by a special prosecutor and is due in court Feb. 24.

BREAKING: @WGNNews has confirmed special prosecutor Dan Webb has indicted #JussieSmollett on 6 counts, among them disorderly conduct. Smollett is due in court February 24. — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) February 11, 2020

Jussie Smollett has been indicted by a special prosecutor, per a source close to Smollett. His lawyers have not yet seen/read it. Former US Atty Dan Webb was appointed by a judge in Aug 2019 to investigate Smollett & how his case was handled by the Cook County State's Attorney. — Stephanie Wash (@WashNews) February 11, 2020

BREAKING Jussie Smollett was indicted Tuesday in Chicago by special prosecutor Dan Webbhttps://t.co/66xHmGTx0M — Tim Pool (@Timcast) February 11, 2020

Update:

MORE: From special prosecutor Dan Webb's office: "a Cook County grand jury returned a six-count indictment charging

Jussie Smollett with making four separate false reports to Chicago Police Department officers

related to his false claims that he was the victim of a hate crime…" — Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) February 11, 2020

Our I-Team reporter @ChuckGoudieABC7 reports Jussie Smollett will voluntary turn himself in on February 24th. — Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) February 11, 2020

From State's Attorney Kim Foxx's office: As the Cook Co. State's Attorney's Office does in all cases, the Special Prosecutor reviewed facts, evidence, and the law, and determined charges were appropriate in this matter. We are unable to comment further as the matter is pending. — Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) February 11, 2020

